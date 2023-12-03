Chontelle Perrin's love of photography grew from a young age and now she has a national award to her name for her business based in Young.
Chontelle Perrin Photography was named the Photography Business of the Year at the 2023 Find A Photography Awards.
Watching the announcement of the top 100 businesses via livestream, Ms Perrin burst into tears when she was announced as the national winner, having thought she had missed out.
"I try to make it into the top 100 every year and I was watching it count down - top 80, top 60, top 40 - and then it got to the top 20, top 10, and I thought maybe I didn't make it this year," Ms Perrin said.
"And then I came out at number one - I was very surprised.
"My mum and dad were actually calling up for a visit. They didn't know what I was watching and they announced it and I burst into tears.
"Poor mum and dad thought I'd just found out someone had died."
Other than the shock of seeing their daughter cry, it was apt Ms Perrin's parents, Malcolm and Carol Perrin, were there when the award was announced.
Through Carol is how Chontelle's passion for photography started.
"I just always loved it and growing up, my mum always took heaps of photos of us," Ms Perrin said.
"My cousins would come home for Christmas and we all just loved getting out the family album and looking through it."
While her business is full-time, Ms Perrin still finds time to work on her and partner Brett Wilder's property alongside their children Conah, who works full-time on the property, and Kade, who works part-time.
The family has sheep, cattle and crops on their property at Greenethorpe, near Young.
Ms Perrin said the photography and farming work in well together.
"If you don't happen to be as busy with photos, then I go out and do a few extra jobs on the farm," she said.
"It just ebbs and flows with each other - it works in well.
"I love both, I'm so lucky to get to do both."
Ms Perrin started doing photography professionally about 20 years ago before starting her own business 13 years ago.
And now to have a national award was incredibly special.
"Especially being from a small country town - I think you feel like you have to be in a big city, with a huge clientele and a big fancy studio with employees - I'm just a one-woman-show in a small regional area," Ms Perrin said.
"To have that national recognition, it's just massive."
The award is judged according to a range of categories, two of them being the number of reviews a photographer gets and their average star rating.
Making sure a client has had a good experience is something Ms Perrin takes pride in.
"To know they've had a great time and love what I've given them just means the absolute world. It's amazing," she said.
