The Land
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Home/News

Highly productive Macintyre River country with irrigation

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
November 30 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Holmwood is 259 hectares of highly productive country located on the Macintyre River, in the Brodies Plains district 9km east of Inverell. Picture supplied
Holmwood is 259 hectares of highly productive country located on the Macintyre River, in the Brodies Plains district 9km east of Inverell. Picture supplied

Holmwood is 259 hectares (640 acres) of highly productive country located on the Macintyre River, in the Brodies Plains district 9km east of Inverell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.