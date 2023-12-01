A $6.2 million commitment by the NSW Government will deliver infrastructure to help boost drought resilience and water security across the Central Tablelands of NSW.
Works to be completed by this investment include $5.5 million to connect Cowra and the Central Tablelands Water (CTW) systems, $150,000 to help Central Tablelands Water bring plans to upgrade its water mains network to the tender-ready stage, and $577,500 for Cabonne Shire Council to accelerate investigative works determining the best infrastructure options to help future proof water for its residents.
The Cowra to Central Tablelands project will install new infrastructure including a pumpstation at Woodstock, a 12ML reservoir at Carcoar Water Treatment Plant and upgrading the inlet system at Cowra to better connect the regions water systems.
When completed, this work will allow water to be transferred between Cowra to nearby towns like Canowindra and Grenfell during severe droughts.
It will also allow Orange to share its resources via existing pipelines.
The upgrade which is expected to be completed before the end of the year also gives Carcoar Water Treatment Plant the capacity to treat and pump up to five megalitres of water per day from Lake Rowlands to Orange.
"Each of these investments will help deliver a stronger, more secure water future for the Central Tablelands and surrounds," Minister for Water Rose Jackson said.
"The last drought put town water supplies across this region under enormous pressure and was the major wakeup call we all needed to work together to put the right infrastructure in place to manage a changing climate.
"With drier conditions already impacting the region, it's a relief to know the Cowra to Central Tablelands project will be completed by the end of the year so the region has greater flexibility to send water where it is needed the most."
Cabonne Shire Council mayor Kevin Beatty said the investment was a timely one.
"With Cabonne already seeing the transition to drier weather, water security is very much front of mind which is why we are investigating a range of options to address our long-term water challenges," he said.
"The funding from the NSW Government will enable us to look more closely at ways to improve the way we manage our water resources. Council is investigating pipelines links between Manildra, and Molong and completing the Orange to Molong link."
Central Tablelands Water chair David Somervaille said the infrastructure was an important step to guaranteeing water security.
"Building new infrastructure to deliver better water security for the Central Tablelands ahead of the next El Nino was a no-brainer which is why it's great to see the project reaching the finishing line," he said.
"This has been a massive joint effort at the grassroots level with Orange, Cowra and Central Tablelands Water working in partnership with the NSW Government to get the job done and enable us to be more drought-ready than ever before.
"The new funding from the NSW Government will also help us finalise the groundwork to upgrade 80km of cast iron pipes, which are the make or break of our water system for Carcoar, Mandurama, Lyndhurst, Canowindra, Cudal, Cargo, Manildra, Eugowra and Grenfell."
