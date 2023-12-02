The Land
Saturday, December 2, 2023
Home/News
Opinion

Behind the Lines with Lucy Knight: Protections needed in policy

By Lucy Knight
December 2 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmers should also be looking at the cost of decommissioning a potential project on their property, writes Lucy Knight. Picture via Shutterstock
Farmers should also be looking at the cost of decommissioning a potential project on their property, writes Lucy Knight. Picture via Shutterstock

Farmers contemplating hosting a renewable energy project should be crunching two sets of numbers when weighing up the benefits of a potential project on their property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help