Farmers contemplating hosting a renewable energy project should be crunching two sets of numbers when weighing up the benefits of a potential project on their property.
It's not just what they might be paid to host a wind or solar farm, but what would the cost be to dismantle it.
The NSW government has just released a new draft energy policy framework designed to improve transparency and clarity about new energy projects and support landowners to make informed decisions before they decide to host one.
An interesting inclusion is a new decommissioning calculator revealing the astonishing cost to dismantle wind and solar projects and rehabilitate the land they are built on.
It's immediately obvious when tinkering with the calculator that it is undeniably cost-prohibitive to rehabilitate land hosting renewable energy projects, and greater protections are required so farmers are not left footing the bill.
In the case of a wind farm, the cost of decommissioning is estimated to be around $480,000 per turbine, according to the draft framework.
But it acknowledges costs may also vary substantially depending on whether access roads and underground cables are removed. If they are not removed, the value of steel and iron recovery from the turbine components could mostly offset the cost of decommissioning.
Yet as I understand it, pulling up the cabling alone in any standard project could cost millions of dollars.
The draft framework says the land on which energy projects and supporting infrastructure have been developed must be returned to "pre-existing or agreed use" if the project is decommissioned, and the proponent "should" be responsible for decommissioning.
What's missing from the new framework are guarantees ensuring landowners don't have to bear that cost or responsibility - "should" seems very risky. Yet farmers are being led to believe they can trust "should".
Some lawyers are urging their farming clients to negotiate agreements which make provision for regular contributions to rehabilitation funds.
However, there is no legislative requirement for developers to do this, and no guarantee the money will be there if, or when, required.
It has also not been uncommon to hear of energy companies throwing money at landowners to water down or remove decommissioning clauses from their land access agreements, completely transferring the risk to landholders.
Lawyers I speak to say the new framework needs to make it mandatory for decommissioning bonds to be included in all energy access agreements as part of any development application approval.
And those bonds need to have some sort of government guarantee to provide surety to landowners in the event of a company changing hands or becoming insolvent.
While farmers may be well paid to host these new projects - and during times like these that's a very sweet carrot - the implications from not having tighter decommissioning protections in place will be a costly mess for future generations.
The guidelines are taking public submissions until December 18 and can be found here: www.planningportal.nsw.gov.au/draftplans/exhibition/draft-energy-policy-framework
