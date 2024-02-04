The Land
Angus success at Morella Agriculture

By Kate Stark
February 4 2024 - 7:00pm
David and Kim Coulton, Morella Agriculture, Central Queensland, run a mixed operation growing grains, cotton and breeding high quality Angus cattle using Te Mania genetics. File picture
Heading up a multi-generational farming legacy is all in a day's work for Queensland Angus breeder Kim Coulton with the family cropping and cattle business encompassing a wide geographical spread.

