Angus success at Morella Agriculture

Heading up a multi-generational farming legacy is all in a day's work for Queensland Angus breeder Kim Coulton with the family cropping and cattle business encompassing a wide geographical spread.
From Nappa Merrie Station, about 300km west of Thargomindah, to the black soil plains surrounding Goondiwindi and across to Ebor in the Northern Tablelands of NSW - Mrs Coulton works alongside husband David and their three sons, Thomas, Andrew and Sam.
Each member of the Coulton family plays a vital role in the well-oiled machine that is Morella Agriculture. With Angus cattle at the heart of the operation, Mrs Coulton said recent dry weather has forced the family to reconsider their herd size.
"We've down-scaled a bit because of the drought but we would usually have about 12,000 head in total across the properties," she said.
With a childhood link to Rangers Valley, the Coulton family continue to market the majority of their Te Mania-blood Angus steers at 430-500kg to the feedlot. Mrs Coulton said the supply arrangement has often highlighted the industry-leading performance genetics of their cow herd. Running most of their Angus breeders, and some Wagyu, at Goondiwindi, the bulls are kept at Morella with the heifer herd.
"We sent young Te Mania bulls out there and they did very well and the conception and calving rates were exceptional," she said.
"Usually we would run crossbred flatback cattle out there but it's been so dry.
Mrs Coulton said the family may need to begin selling their older cows and empty females if the dry weather continues. Speaking on the performance of the Angus breed, she said supplying steers to Rangers Valley meant the family needed consistency across their herd.
"We supply a lot of steers to the Rangers Valley feedlot trade and so we're looking for the Japanese B3 type EBVs, but I also like a good looking beast as well." She prioritised good feet structure and temperament.
"Quality always sells and, even when times get tough, one of my main focuses has been not to drop the bundle and go for lesser quality cattle," she said. "I always try and buy the best possible quality I can, with the budget I've got, because the relationship we have with selling to Rangers Valley is very important to us, so we like to keep the quality up."
While the properties have each received minimal rain, the extreme dry had started early last year with the family beginning feeding out the majority of the herd.
"We grow cotton, cereals and grains, so we just give a bit of cotton, mixed with barley straw and they're lapping that up but it's a big job.
"Now that we've finished harvesting, a lot of them will go onto the stubble this year if we haven't got enough available feed." She said AniPro is also incorporated as a nutritional supplement during drought.
"We'll probably early wean as well if it stays dry - which we loathe doing." With an average mortality rate of 91 per cent, the Morella team are working to make the aggregation of properties more climate resilient.
"We've reduced our handling by using remote weighing systems and we're alleviating the pressure on our paddocks by selecting more drought tolerant pasture varieties." Stocking rates have also been reviewed.
"We've also installed solar pumps and remote monitors on most of our water points which saves fuel.
"Preferencing females with more rib and rump fat has also worked well for Morella during drier times. We find the leaner type beast does harder in droughts," she said. Born and raised in and now working in the cattle industry, Mrs Coulton said her passion for producing high quality beef has never wavered.
"I'm very passionate about cattle as a whole, they have a beautiful nature and I love calving season - I think probably the best sight in the world is seeing fat cows and calves on a green grass paddock." She said the challenge of breeding good quality, even lines of cattle that meet market requirements continues to spur her enthusiasm for the industry.
"With the wonderful research and development in the Angus breed, stemming from input from the likes of Andrew and Mary Gubbins (Te Mania Angus, Mortlake, Victoria) these objectives have been much easier to obtain.
"I also appreciate the fertility in the Angus breed and their mothering ability. I often see two calves having a drink from the same cow if she has the babysitting duties for the day."
