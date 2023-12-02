A man has died following a crash between two trucks in the Riverina region.
Emergency services were called to the Sturt Highway, near the Kidman Way, at Darlington Point, 40 kilometres south of Griffith, on Friday, December 1.
Officers attended and found two trucks had collided head-on with the drivers of both vehicles trapped, police said in a statement.
"Police rendered assistance to a 48-year-old man before NSW Ambulance paramedics attended; however, he died at the scene," the statement read.
"A 28-year-old man was treated at the scene before being taken to Griffith Base Hospital in a stable condition."
Police established a crime scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.
As inquiries continue, anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has dashcam vision is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
