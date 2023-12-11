Gifts that will plant the seed | In Fiona's Garden

It's Christmas present time again.
My road to the shops is paved with good intentions: I'll keep a morning free, I'll make a list, I'll finish by 10am and reward myself with a large flat white and toasted banana bread in my favourite café.
It never happens, but every December I tell myself, this year I'll nail it.
Shopping for gardeners is easy - seeds, leather gloves, an asparagus knife for extracting weeds - half an hour and you're done.
It's the non-gardeners whom you'd love to convert who are the challenge.
You want to entice them into your magical world, but you need to be subtle.
Everyone loves flowers so make them your starting point.
A plant in bloom is a gorgeous gift, especially when contained in a beautiful ceramic pot.
Be sure it's suitable for the recipient's climate, for example, don't give a highland gardener a bougainvillea if you want him or her to plant it later.
Garden centres carry plenty of plants in flower in December.
Hydrangeas bloom from now until autumn, the perfect planting time, and you can choose between mopheads with big, puffy balls of bloom or more delicate lacecaps, with petals surrounding sterile buds (1x20 centimetre pot, $39.50).
Hydrangeas are easy from cuttings - I fell in love with gardening when a friend gave me a pink ivy leaf geranium and told me it would grow if I poked a piece of stem into a pot. (I did, and the rest is history.)
They turn pink or red in alkaline soil and blue in acidic soils.
Other shrubby plants flowering now include roses, lavender, crepe myrtle Lagerstroemia Natchez with white, scented flowers, and hardy Hibiscus syriacus Ardens, with lilac pink, double flowers veined dark red. The 12cm to 15cm pots retail for around $20 to $40 each.
Clematis cost a bit more ($55) but are irresistibly glorious, with C. jackmannii and C. viticella hybrids blooming now.
Easy summer-flowering perennials include purple, wine red and pink penstemons, dahlias - look for the collection with purple leaves and dark red or orange and yellow flowers - and drought proof Echevaria elegans with big leaves and hook-shaped spikes of pink flowers.
Geeting cards with embedded seeds could be another subtle way of enticing someone into the garden.
Planet Go Round (www.planetgoroundshop.com.au) offer a collection of cards made from recycled paper, each card embedded with Swan River Daisy (Brachyscome iberidifolia) seeds.
The range includes Christmas and individual plant and animal cards.
Lastly, encourage everyone outdoors with a birdbath, wind chimes or a garden seat.
I recently found a two-seater, iron and steel arched swing seat ($895) and was entranced by how decorative yet comfortable it was.
The Diggers Club (www.diggers.com.au) offer carbon steel and wood handled asparagus knives, members $29.95, non-members $39.95.
