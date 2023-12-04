The passing of the Australian Government's Restoring Our Rivers Bill has been labelled a "dramatic leap backwards" by NSW Farmers but it believes there is an opportunity for the Minns Government to step in and defend its citizens.
NSW Farmers water taskforce chair Richard Bootle has called on NSW Water Minister Rose Jackson to firmly rule out water buybacks and detail alternatives, with the federal government bill removing socioeconomic protections for farmers and basin communities, a former condition of water buybacks.
Mr Bootle said the state government has stood up against the buying back of productive water, but the association is looking for a firm commitment the minister will stand up for the people of our NSW.
"Since the federal government is insistent on taking water out of production without any protections to prevent social or economic harm, it is up to the NSW Government to step into the gap," he said.
"The premier is on record that his government opposes buybacks, but we want to see the minister go a step further and outline exactly how that will be achieved.
"Minister Jackson and the NSW Government must stand up for and stand by the original standards (of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan) and maintain the sovereignty of decisions that guide the future planning of river recovery and regional food security.
"This blind haste from the federal government to agree to illogical Greens claims of environmental gains - which actually increase damage to riverbanks and river ecosystems, flood farms and decimate some regional communities - is just madness."
NSW Water Minister Rose Jackson said the passing of the Restoring Our Rivers Bill gives the state access to more time, more options and more funding to deliver the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.
"To be clear, the NSW Government does not support water buybacks," she said.
"We are actively investigating alternative water recovery options and will soon put forward a number of projects which we believe can help reduce the risks of buybacks by the Australian Government.
"It is important to note that no Basin state is exempt from buybacks, this is a decision which sits with the Australian Government.
"If the Australian Government chooses to pursue buybacks, we believe they have a responsibility to address any negative social and economic impacts on affected communities.
"We have communicated this clearly with the Australian Government and advised that they must incorporate safeguards in any future strategic water recovery program to protect our communities and address adverse impacts to water markets."
Mr Bootle believes the state government does not need to walk away from the plan altogether.
"The new bill doesn't mandate the 450 gigalitres required for recovery by acquired solely via buybacks," he said.
"But what it does is enable the federal government to actually take the quick and easy option of buybacks.
"The state government signed up to an agreement recently but it wasn't clear at the time exactly what they were signing up for. There was some fairly strong in-principle stuff.
"They supported recovery of the 450gl, but it was supported on the terms previously set, which was with protections against buybacks.
"We really need the ms Jackson and Chris Minns to back up what they have said in the past, that they oppose buybacks, and go back to the Commonwealth and say 'Hey, we're an equal partner to the Basin Plan. They can put legislation through themselves that actually prevents buybacks, that what occurred last time."
The Restoring Our Rivers Bill also gives the federal government the opportunity to quash any water recovery projects it deems non-feasible and Ms Jackson said the state government is aware some projects will not eventuate.
"We know that there are some projects that will not be feasible going forward," she said.
"That is why we have made the case to the Australian Government to have more time and flexibility to deliver projects.
"Even with more time, we know that there will be some projects that are so far behind and face significant community opposition to the extent that they are unlikely to be viable.
"As a result, we have been proactive in scoping out alternative options and putting them forward for consideration."
Ms Jackson said the NSW Government wants to see the Australian Government prioritise investment in recovering water in other ways.
"The focus of the NSW Government is getting our state on track to meet our commitments under the Basin Plan," she said.
"As a priority, we will continue to work closely with local communities, the Australian Government and other Water Ministers in the Basin to create a pathway forward."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.