The Land
Home/Opinion

Trouble with supermarkets food price policies

December 7 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senate inquiry into the dominant positions of supermarkets has been welcomed.
Senate inquiry into the dominant positions of supermarkets has been welcomed.

You don't need to be an expert to know there's a fundamental problem with Australian supermarkets, and while the announcement of a Senate inquiry into price gouging is certainly welcome, it won't solve the problem alone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.