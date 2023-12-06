You don't need to be an expert to know there's a fundamental problem with Australian supermarkets, and while the announcement of a Senate inquiry into price gouging is certainly welcome, it won't solve the problem alone.
The market dominance of our two major supermarkets is felt keenly by farmers - reports of farmgate prices for food only a fraction of those paid by consumers at the checkout are all too common these days.
But while farmers and families struggle, the two big supermarket chains in the middle of the food supply chain are making billions in profits every year.
In the UK and Canada, they have four supermarkets with a similar market share to our pair, and in both countries, there has been pricing scrutiny over the past two years. In Australia, however, there's been none.
If we were talking about discretionary purchases, such as electronics or liquor, people could simply tighten their belts and choose to spend less. But buying food isn't optional - everyone needs food every day whether times are good, bad, or otherwise.
A Senate inquiry to scrutinise major supermarket concentration and their pricing strategies is a good thing, but it simply won't go far enough. What we really need is an ACCC inquiry into food pricing practices across all food products that would compel the giant middlemen in our supply chain into actually giving evidence, which would lay bare the pricing pain farmers have been under for many years.
We believe the incredible power imbalances in our food supply chain are driving grocery prices up for every Australian while driving farmers out of business. If the Federal Government is serious about this very real issue, it needs to task the ACCC with tackling this problem, and then act on the recommendations.
But therein lies the rub: Recommendations from the ACCC's 2020 Perishable Agricultural Goods Inquiry have been largely ignored to date.
Until politicians show the courage to tackle this problem, all Australians will continue to feel the pain.
