Step-up on planting finesse for best propogation

Sowing seed correctly and at pace requires that certain parameters be met to achieve success.
Precision sowing begins with the equipment you have at hand and can as simple as checking downforce at planting speed or ensuring correct weight on the gauge wheel.
Miguel Garrett from Precision Seeding Solutions covers northern NSW throough to central Queensland as part of his territory and says individual elements like seed singulation and correct depth at planting may not be difficult to achieve, but taken altogether the farmer's challenge increases exponentially.
He suggests growers focus on the furrow and aim for optimum depth, seed to soil contact, and row closure.
"It is important to get the correct weight on the gauge wheel so that the planter opens the trench without a lot of pressure being applied," he says.
"Excessive downforce will lead to soil compaction thus making closure harder. Too little and seed depth will be inconsistent."
Parallel arms and bar level are another element that must be correctly aligned - horizontally - to help with weight distribution and to ensure optimum row unit travel up and down.
PSS sells a planter element called Deltaforce, which provides up to 295kg pressure down or up to 235kg up to accommodate a variety of soil types. However, parallel arms and bar level must be correctly aligned for best results.
"It is important to measure the weight on the closing system as too much pressure will impact seed emergence and too little will allow the seed to dry-out - possibly before germination.
"Very few farmers check the closing system alignment," Mr Garret points out.
"Worn bushings allow components to run off-centre, thus not closing the furrow evenly."
When it comes to seed singulation it is important to ensure the metering device is functioning flawlessly. Missed seed or doubles are often rectified with small changes of vacuum that can be controlled with the tractor's hydraulics. Downforce should be tested at planting speed.
A slower speed will give a false result while faster runs typically produce lighter downforce.
Row units wear out in different ways across the bar. Opening discs, gauge wheel arms, gauge wheels, parallel bars and press wheel assemblies are all areas of concern and directly affect plant germination and seed placement.
Adjust the planter bar so that it is horizontal, not with row ends higher than the centre units.
A bar set too high loses depth available for sowing while too low limits the row unit's ability to travel over uneven country.
The result will be uneven emergence of plants.
Mr Garrett advises sorting these technical issues before the sowing season begins so growers can work through problems with time on their side.
Precision sowing, using a range of equipment from electric-drive seed singulation to hydraulic variable down force, not only enhances seed propagation but also compiles new data about soil type and structure.
From Bogabgri and Narrabri to Wee Waa, Goondiwindi and the Darling Downs the efficiency of precision planting is going from "strength to strength".
Key to down force technology is the ability to read electro-conductivity in a paddock's soil. Dense, or heavy soil reads different to light alluvial and corresponding seed sowing depth can be manipulated across a variety of soil types using load-pin sensors.
The equipment is sensitive, and Harry Gilmour, Gilmour Farming at Yallaroi says he can "see" wheel tracks in the dirt from last season's chaser bin, indicating higher compaction. Without the high-tech those seeds might have been wasted, but using variable depth planting there is a better chance they will emerge.
At Myall Park, Blackville, Dalara Pastoral Operations farm manager Rob Davies advocates for the nuanced precise approach, and estimates seed savings especially for cotton certainly subsidise the high cost of purchase, with exact sowing and no overflow onto headlands.
"We've been working with Dave McGavin and Lauren from Precision Seeding Solutions for more than 10 years. They were local to us when they lived at Premer," he said.
"We started by retrofitting a planting bar with singulation stuff at first, which gauges how seeds are placed and at what intervals.
Swath control reduces overhangs onto the headlands, saving seed and this auto row-shutoff is a very handy tool to deliver exact hectares.
"With reduced seed use, over the years it all adds up," he said.
"Over time we looked at the tech, and what data it gave us.
"We have recently built a new custom Excel summer bar with a central commodity systems (CCS) tank and precision parts that drives seed delivery.
"It was a large spend and it is hard to quantify that, how it is changing things in the field but we believe it's working and now we're running everything they've got - downforce included, minus the furrow force press wheel.
Mr Davies says for his rougher country a larger diameter press wheel that rotates at fewer revolutions works better.
The use of downforce on the planting unit has been "critical" to dealing with variable soils.
"We've got about three or four different types of soils and it can be hard to get a good cut when there's a drop in soil quality. With the downforce technology that allows us to get even pressure through those soil types," he said.
"The key with the hydraulic system is that it keeps the weight off the planting unit while maintaining 100pc ground contact.
"Most farmers know where their tighter soil lies but this allows variation by 20 to 30kg and in the tougher country that application of pressure in real-time is critical to our management."
Sorghum seed was particularly prone to poor germination if sown at the wrong depth in tighter soils but when an operator linked-in using the digital map, better practice evolved.
"A business like ours couldn't run as efficiently without this gear," he said.
"Gone are the days when you hoped for the best with John Deere plates and a hopper full of seed. Now you need exact placement."
Mr Davies points out the potential of the multi-coloured screen in the cab, highlighting different soil types - heavier clays and lighter alluviums.
"If the map could talk back to the load pin to assess what pressure is required and hold it at 99pc that would give even more accuracy," he said.
"Meanwhile the data from downforce applied provides some context for where variable rate fertilisers should be spread
"We could potentially spread some more inputs to target the harder zones," he said.
Mr Davies advocates for a whole-of-program approach, especially with a finicky crop like cotton, which requires precise spacing between seed to maximise yield.
