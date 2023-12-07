A Warren man, 38, will face court in January next year following an ongoing investigation into the theft of quadbikes, fuel and other items from a rural property in late 2022.
Rural crime investigators commenced investigations after a number of rural thefts took place in October and December of 2022 on a property west of Nevertire, near Warren.
Investigators will allege the man stole a Honda TRX500 quad bike between October 26 and October 28, 2022.
It will be further alleged the same man returned to the property between December 25 and December 26, 2022, broke into a shed and stole a Honda TRX520 quad bike, chainsaws and a cattle prodder.
At the same time, police will allege the male stole 4000 litres of diesel fuel.
Following an extensive investigation, the NSW Police Force Rural Crime Prevention Team attended the Wellington Correctional Facility on November 27, 2023 and spoke to the man.
He was later charged with steal motor vehicle, break, enter and steal and stealing in relation to this matter.
The man is currently bail refused to appear at Warren Local Court on the January 25, 2024.
