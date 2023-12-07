The Land
Thursday, December 7, 2023
Man to face court after investigation into fuel, quad bike theft at Nevertire property

December 7 2023 - 12:00pm
Rural crime investigators commenced investigations after a number of rural thefts took place in late 2022. File picture
A Warren man, 38, will face court in January next year following an ongoing investigation into the theft of quadbikes, fuel and other items from a rural property in late 2022.

