Gained then lost: researchers highlight variability in soil carbon

Researchers looking to educate producers on the risks of sequestering carbon have pointed to a NSW study where soil carbon gained over a 12-year period was lost just three years later.
The study was referenced during a webinar held as part of Meat & Livestock Australia's Carbon Storage Partnership, which discussed whether grazing management could increase soil carbon.
One of the presenters, Department of Primary Industries research scientist Warwick Badgery, pointed to a long-term study at the DPI's Condobolin Research Station.
The study involved four systems; continuous rotational cropping, two mixed systems comprising multiple and single cultivation, and a perennial pasture.
Dr Badgery said sampling was carried out at every phase to about 90 centimetres, although the results only included the top 30cm as there was no significant change in the deeper samples.
Soil carbon levels increased at a similar rate across the systems throughout the first 12 years, Dr Badgery said, with the levels highest for the perennial pasture.
The amount then declined across all systems across the next three years, but the difference between the levels in the perennial pasture and the other systems was maintained.
Dr Badgery said it was this difference between the systems that reflected the true impact of management.
Increases outside that were environmental variation, which affected carbon levels regardless of management, he said.
Soil carbon was not static and there could be great variation between samples taken in different areas of the same paddock.
Some methods did not account for environmental variation and the relatively short length of many studies could also affect the results, he said.
"This is why we say soil carbon is a risky thing to sell, because you don't know what these long-term seasonal influences are," he said.
"We've got a lot of data to show that, like what happened at Condo, it often does go back down."
Another factor was the type of carbon, he said. Particulate carbon, as opposed to mineral-associated carbon, is more vulnerable to being lost as it is not bound by mineral particles.
Dr Badgery encouraged producers to weigh up the risks of selling carbon, particularly given the requirements to store it for at least 25 years.
He said studies have found reliable ways to increase carbon included to restore degraded land, such as waterponding in rangeland systems, moving from cropping to pasture, or introducing a phosphorous fertiliser.
Although land use changes could increase soil carbon, levels would eventually plateau and it was important to recognise it could not continue to rise infinitely, he said.
Grazing management review
The webinar also discussed the findings of a meta analysis of existing studies on whether grazing management could improve soil carbon.
DPI research scientist Sarah McDonald, Trangie, was the lead author of the review, which analysed the results of 30 studies undertaken in Australia that examined the impacts of grazing management.
Of these, 13 looked at the impacts of grazing intensity and 19 were on the impacts of grazing strategy, with the majority carried out in NSW and Queensland.
Dr McDonald said most results did not report a difference in soil carbon levels due to grazing intensity, while three reported a negative effect.
The grazing strategy was also found to make no significant difference to soil carbon levels, she said.
While it was noted improving grazing management was still beneficial, it was a common misconception that it could greatly increase soil carbon.
"The review has found a lack of consistent evidence in Australia supporting measurable links between grazing intensity or strategy on soil organic carbon, other than that increasing grazing intensity can have a negative impact on soil carbon in some circumstances," she said.
"Despite this limited evidence, we did find that it does affect some of those key drivers of carbon sequestration, including above and below ground biomass production, plant growth rate, ground cover, soil structure and nitrogen."
Dr McDonald said carbon sequestration could be enhanced through some management practices, such as increasing plant growth and biomass, promoting microbiology, and reducing soil erosion.
Changing the pasture to perennial species or nitrogen-fixing legumes could also have a positive effect.
She noted there were gaps in the research, particularly around pasture growth rate, below-ground production, and microbiology and its interaction with grazing management.
There were also limited studies examining the effects of creating management systems that were designed specifically to sequester carbon, she said.
Dr Badgery said while the review did not offer much correlation between grazing management and improving soil carbon, a long-term grazing trial that was yet to be published found levels in rotational treatments were about 0.2 tonne higher than continuously-grazed plots.
