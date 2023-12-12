The Land
Home/Cropping

Gained then lost: researchers highlight variability in soil carbon

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
December 12 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DPI research scientist Dr Sarah McDonald, Trangie, was the lead author in a meta analysis of research into whether grazing management could improve soil carbon.
DPI research scientist Dr Sarah McDonald, Trangie, was the lead author in a meta analysis of research into whether grazing management could improve soil carbon.

Researchers looking to educate producers on the risks of sequestering carbon have pointed to a NSW study where soil carbon gained over a 12-year period was lost just three years later.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.