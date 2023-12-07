The Land
The Punter's waiting for his cotton harvest

December 7 2023 - 3:00pm
Louis Dreyfus Company made a takeover bid for Namoi Cotton last week. File picture
The Louis Dreyfus bid for Namoi Cotton (ASX code NAM) last week pushed the shares up 37 per cent and provided some welcome relief for the Punter's portfolio.

