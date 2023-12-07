Two people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash

Two people have been taken to hospital after a mutli-vehicle lunchtime crash on the city's edge.
Emergency services raced to the intersections of Mill and East streets at North Wagga following reports of a two-vehicle collision about 1.15pm on Thursday.
Multiple emergency service agencies attended the scene, including Fire and Rescue NSW, police, paramedics and the VRA.
"Two people have already been taken to hospital and the police are still out there [at the scene]," FRNSW zone commander Stewart Alexander said.
He said it was believed there were more people involved in the incident but could not provide further details at this stage.
Mr Alexander said FRNSW personnel were still on the scene shortly after 2pm, conducting "fire protection and assisting other emergency services."
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson confirmed paramedics were called out to the scene where they assessed a woman in her 70s who was conveyed to hospital with a chest injury.
Paramedics also assessed a man in his 60s who was taken to hospital suffering from leg and back injuries.
