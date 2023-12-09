Legless lizards and lookouts in Conimbla National Park

I quickly weighed up my options and flicked on the indicator.
I was all about taking the road less travelled and although the road sign for Conimbla National Park came out of the blue, it seemed like a good route to take.
The gravel road looped up into bushland and the idea of a quiet hike with no one else around appealed to me greatly, and I made the snap decision to change course and head for the hills.
It was only 8am but the sun felt fierce as I got out of the car and began made my way along the Wallaby Track.
The bush was peaceful and I soon settled into a rhythm, until a familiar thud sounded and I groaned aloud.
Wallabies seemed to enjoy hiding in plain sight before bounding off before I could get a photo, and I was beginning to think I would forever be taunted by fluffy marsupials everywhere I went.
I carried on along the ridge and spied two black cockatoos high the trees. Their fiery red tails caught the light and I half raised my camera to try and get a shot.
But I would have to stare directly into the sun, a prospect I did not relish, and I very quickly gave up and wandered instead down into a gully.
The low-lying area clearly got plenty of water and the vivid greens were a stark contrast to the bush I'd walked out of.
The track soon met a trailhead and I decided to keep going onto the Ironbark Trail. I passed more wallabies, non of which I managed to capture on camera, naturally, but I instead amused myself by watching the birds scamper up the trees like mice.
The trail followed the ridge and I began to get my hopes about the possible view. Sure enough, I reached the lookout and was greeted with a big expanse of trees below.
I stopped a while to appreciate the view and tried, unsuccessfully, to get a photo of myself on self-timer mode before giving up and following the trail once more.
I carefully stepped around the rocks to be as quiet as possible. I had a feeling one of the wallabies from earlier was still lurking nearby and sure enough I finally spotted a pair of ears sticking out from the undergrowth.
He was half hidden by the bush but I was still thrilled to finally get a photo, and I smugly walked on feeling like David Attenborough himself.
The trail came out onto a fire break and I suddenly felt exposed. I have never had any qualms with walking alone through the bush, but I do prefer to be in a position to melt into the background if I ever need to avoid being seen.
This is probably unnecessary but I firmly believe it is better to be paranoid than dead.
But of course I was alone, and safe, and I soon reached the proper trail again and was met by a legless lizard sunning himself on the rock.
I had actually mistaken him for a snake, albeit a bit of a weird looking one, but either way he wasn't prepared to move and I was able to photograph him from every angle.
I made it back to the car feeling satisfied, although more than ready for a decent lunch. A pub meal would go down nicely, I decided, and headed back to Orange ready to devour some food and read my book.
