Basin buy-outs debate highlights lack of understanding and leadership void

By Robbie Sefton
December 9 2023 - 11:00am
Robbie Sefton says basin communities are frustrated and they don't feel like they've been listened to. File picture
A few months before the 2022 federal election I wrote a column about the qualities of an effective leader in an ever-changing and uncertain world.

