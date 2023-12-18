Playing with horses for easier stock handling

Low stress handling of cattle and subsequent weight gain are part of the fundamentals of modern beef management.
So too are desired outcomes as a result of gentle exercise and mental stimulation.
Part of the education required to lessen sensitivity in livestock that otherwise might be flighty, has historically been carried out with a horse and dogs.
But these days the noisy side-by-side only encourages a beast to run, whereas the wily cutting horse plays them in a game.
That interactive learning stimulates all sorts of growth receptors and a weaner cut from the mob to live another day might just come home from school ravenous for a feed.
Such is the logic in allowing a trade in agistment for training at Leanne Barnier's equine lodge on Clarence River flats, just north of Grafton.
Here she educates cutting horse futurity potential on calves from the saleyards - not always hers as some owners appreciate the degree their mob receives on graduation.
"Calves put on more weight under work conditions, with good feed" she says.
"Left on their own with plenty of feed and they end up no different than a horse - with a big gut on them.
"I believe in a little bit of work everyday - 15 to 20 minutes at the most."
The authors of a paper on the impacts of exercise on productivity, printed in the Journal of Animal Science, tend to agree saying, "engaging cattle in moderate exercise during times of transition facilitates the maintenance of homeostasis and has been demonstrated to be beneficial ... if therapeutic exercise sessions are to be used, they should be short in duration and conducted at a low intensity."
CSIRO research into cattle behavior points to boredom in shedded livestock leading to feed throwing and how a calm and positive attitude towards stock by their handler can, in the case of dairy cows, increase yield by 20pc.
At Ms Barnier's equine lodge calves of every breed are trialled in the yard with some failing to fire-up much at all. These types tend to gaze at the horse without giving any sign of interest, before snorting and giving up on "the game".
"We want cattle with alertness. We want them to look at the horse and the horse draws them in," she says. "I don't like cattle that are hard to read. They don't give enough signs for a young horse.
"I love Brahmans. They give a lot of expression. And up here on the North Coast we're used to cutting Brahman cattle. As you settle them they just get better.
In fact, the experience can become blase in the case of those calves that believe they know better, and with some Ms Barnier rotates them out of the class.
"Pure bred Angus get sick of the game quickly and get lazy. They grow too quiet.
"My favourite is the Charbray for longevity with lots of expression. They work for the horses a lot longer.
"They play the game."
Among the mob of weaner cattle that call these river flats home, for a time, there is the odd one that won't settle so they get sent away and are swapped-out for something more suitable.
"You can tell when cattle have been mustered on a quad or been chased down on a bike," Ms Barnier says.
The blowy ones refuse to sit down and listen cannot be part of the school. But those that complete their time in front of the teacher come to regard a horse as second nature.
"Cutting is different," Ms Barnier says. "You settle the calves first. You walk through the herd and then you cut one out to work in front of the mob.
Then you put your hand down and let them go to work. The aim of the game is to hold the calf in the centre two thirds of the arena. I don't want cattle running fence to fence.
"It takes many hours of training to get the cutting horse to the hand down, one-handed competition.
The cutting horse should be trained to be correct and in control without speed.
"There is a structure to it that I think benefits the cattle."
"Training a futurity cutting horse can take 18 months to two years of consistent training. It's a proper education program for those horses who are three rising four years old when they go to a futurity."
