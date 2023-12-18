The Land
Home/Beef

Playing with horses for easier stock handling

JB
By Jamie Brown
December 18 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cutting horse trainer Leanne Barnier, Grafton, with just-gelded Smart Little Sannman and a mob of weaners learning a new game. Evidence says gentle stimulation leads to better outcomes for beef cattle.
Cutting horse trainer Leanne Barnier, Grafton, with just-gelded Smart Little Sannman and a mob of weaners learning a new game. Evidence says gentle stimulation leads to better outcomes for beef cattle.

Low stress handling of cattle and subsequent weight gain are part of the fundamentals of modern beef management.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.