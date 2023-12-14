Resistance management in cotton a soft approach

Unseasonal rainfall in the northern districts has presented growers with an opportunity to sow dryland cotton with some contemplating a different approach to their Bollgard 3 Resistance Management Plan.
However, this new technique, which attracts and kills moths before they lay eggs, requires notification and growers must "opt-in" before January 10, 2024.
The proven method to reduce the risk of resistant helicoverpa larvae next season is to physically bust the pupae with tynes, but this requires a tractor on a paddock, burning fuel and precious labour.
In the southern valleys growers are adopting the use of Magnet, approved for general use for the first time last season, to avoid the difficulty of gaining access to wet paddocks ahead of resistance management plan deadlines.
Moree agronomists Brad Donald and Sophie O'Neill, B&W Rural, say the new technique also applies in the north, where the concern with clod-busting is more about soil-moisture conservation.
In those years when there is enough profile to double crop with a winter cereal, the requirement to bust pupae can interfere with timely planting.
"In our area the big gain is on sloped country where there can be wash after rain," Ms O'Neill says.
"We don't have to bust the soil. We just run the mulcher over the stubble.You can mulch or slash.
"One of its advantages is you can get a winter crop in straight away, then you have ground cover all the time and better water infiltration."
Byron Birch farms cotton in rotation west of Bellata, with Mr Donald his agronomist, and used Magnet moth attractant last season to manage helicoverpa resistance.
"This alternative technique pays for itself in some situations and it is a good fit for northern dryland croppers," Mr Birch says.
"The fact that you can maintain zero-till and keep your stubble helps a lot.
"With clod-busting you lose soil moisture and it can be hard to get good seed-to-soil contact with the next crop.
Mr Birch estimates two passes of mechanical pupae-busting costs around $150/ha in machinery, diesel and labour.
By comparison the Magnet program typically weighs-in at $80/ha.
Strips of attractant blended with insecticide are sprayed in strips every 72 metres from the air, three times over seven days prior to harvest.
A requirement to terminate the cotton plant and stop it from growing during the following season usually involves root cutting but in dryland country this is not always practical, so Mr Birch terminates chemically with fluroxypur following the harvest of a winter cereal crop - provided the season allows double cropping.
"A lot of growers do this as part of their normal weed control so it's not necessarily an extra cost," he says.
Allowing for two applications of spray, 1l/ha at $30/ha each, the total cost of the Magnet program still compares favourably to mechanical pupae-busting and more importantly paves the way for double cropping in the same year as a cotton harvest.
Creation of the product was a collaboration between AgBiTech, which developed the natural attractant with Corteva's Jemvelva technology used in the insecticide. The program is managed under Bayer's Bollgard 3 Resistance Management Plan.
"We work as friendly competitors, as it were," says AgBiTech general manager Philip Armytage, who helped develop the moth attractant - using multiple essential oils derived from plants - as part of research carried out under the Cotton CRC in the early 2000s.
"The technology is classed as a semiochemical (a product that changes an insect's behaviour) - in this case, the moth's natural adult feeding behaviour which seeks nectar from flowers as a food source," says Mr Armytage.
