The Land
Home/Cropping

William Farrer Medal goes to Professor Richard Trethowan

By Bob Freebairn
Updated December 11 2023 - 10:04am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Like many people I am sometimes wary of the credibility of awards presented by various bodies, making sure not to get too excited straight away.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.