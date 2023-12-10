Teenagers die after car crash in northern NSW

A man and a woman have died in a car crash in the Northern Rivers over the weekend.
Emergency services were called to Ellangowan Road, Ellangowan, near Casino, just before 9pm on Saturday, December 9, 2023 and found a sedan had left the road, hit a tree and caught fire, police said in a statement.
"Passers-by stopped to assist; however, the 18-year-old man driving the sedan had died," the statement read.
"They rendered first aid to an 18-year-old woman, who was the only passenger; however, she, too, died at the scene."
Richmond police officers have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.