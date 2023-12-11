Taking the fight to boxthorn

The battle against African boxthorn has reached a new level after a new CSIRO project facilitating the release of the rust fungus Puccinia rapipes across NSW as a biocontrol began last month.
Supported by $500,000 from the NSW Government through its Environmental Trust, the project aims to establish a network release sites throughout NSW through delivery of the fungus and release instructions to registered producers.
It will target areas where African boxthorn poses a significant threat to native flora and fauna.
The fungus is one of two recently approved biocontrols, the other a weevil (a beetle) targeting the aquatic weed, cabomba, and is good news for producers with invasive weeds, which costs Australian agriculture close to $4.9 billion annually.
Biocontrols are natural enemies of an unwanted weed, like an insect or fungus, and can be an environmentally friendly, self-sustaining and cost-effective weed management tool.
The pathogenic rust fungus to fight African boxthorn will be mass-reared in the CSIRO Black Mountain Laboratories in Canberra.
Team leader, temperate weeds, health and biosecurity at CSIRO, Dr Ben Gooden, said while the impact of African boxthorn varied throughout eastern Australia, it mainly disrupted producers in the grazing industry.
"One of the main effects is that it chokes water lines and disrupts the access to water access points as well as shade trees for livestock," he said.
"In a grassy woodland or something which is also used for grazing, you can get really dense thickets of the weed which reduces the quality of that pasture source.
"It can be particularly troublesome in travelling stock reserves."
Unlike some other weeds, livestock can't eat it down and can suffer damage from the thorns.
"It's not palatable and is a really thorny shrub," Dr Gooden said.
"When it forms those dense thickets, the livestock don't move through it.
"They would get physically injured by the plant and so they just walk around and don't access the areas if it's densely infested with the weed."
Dr Gooden said one of the benefits of developing a biocontrol was there was no waiting time to get stock back into the affected area.
"From the point of view of farmers, the main problem that keeps coming up in conversations is African boxthorn can be killed off with residual herbicides, but the issue with that is it then has implications for the grazing regime due to withholding periods," he said.
"Also, it's just so expensive.
"For that broadscale rangeland grazing, it's just not economically viable for farmers to keep paying that premium for the chemical to spray the weed.
"So what most people do is a mechanical control, but then if it's along a creek climb, that just enhances soil erosion and embankment destabilisation.
"If you're doing it mechanically, then the plant has an incredibly rich carbohydrate reserve within its root system, and it just re-sprouts. So you can slash and it'll re-sprout.
"So in that regards, mechanically, which is a relatively easy thing to do especially if you can slash it, is just not sustainable because it comes back again.
"So many people are at a bit of a loss about how to control the weed more sustainably.
"You can hit it hard and that that helps, but then it has the ability to recolonise areas where it's being controlled. You've got to come back again next season and hit it hard again."
Dr Gooden said as the project was still new, the team would monitor how the fungus worked year-on-year.
"We have monitoring plots in parts of the state where the boxthorn does not go dormant and is able to grow year round," he said.
"But we've also got monitoring plots in parts where it does go through that dormancy phase.
"We'll be monitoring every six months for three years to see the inhibit ability of the fungus to then come back the following year, or will we have to keep reapplying the fungus?
"So we're not sure of the answer to that yet.
"What we have evidence for at present is that the fungus is safe and available for release in NSW and that we can get it to establish well on boxthorn plants which is always a good thing.
"Now that we can release it, we can monitor over three years.
"That will help us answer all of these questions about can it persist in our environment, how quickly can it spread, what impact will it have on the weeds?
"We certainly know that if a boxthorn plant is infected with the fungus, it reduces its reproductive output, and much of the recolonisation is through the fruit that is bird dispersed."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.