Cherry of a Young orchard asking $850,000 walk in, walk out

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
December 11 2023 - 11:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
A high production, mixed fruit orchard near Young has hit the market for $850,000. Picture supplied
A high production, mixed fruit orchard in the Kingsvale area about 15km from Young has hit the market for $850,000.

