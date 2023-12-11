Cherry of a Young orchard asking $850,000 walk in, walk out

A high production, mixed fruit orchard in the Kingsvale area about 15km from Young has hit the market for $850,000.
The 21 hectare (51 acre) property comes complete with 6000 producing trees and about another 2000 establishing trees.
The property on NSW's South Western Slopes is set up with cherries, peaches, plums and prunes.
The cherry crop is described as being ripe and ready to pick with the other fruits ready to harvest in six to eight weeks.
Irrigation infrastructure includes an equipped bore backed by a 19 megalitre water licence and town water is connected to the property.
There is also an additional 30ML water licence available separately.
The property is being sold on a walk in, walk out basis including a tractor, slasher, 2000L Silvan sprayer, mulcher, rotary hoe, plough, carryall, compressor, plum grader and a ready-to-equip cool room.
The property also features a secure 12x8m storage shed.
The property also has house site options, or could be expanded with more trees, commercial flower or vegetable gardens.
Contact Rachelle Barnett, 0487 397 213, Elders Real Estate, Young.
