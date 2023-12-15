Impressed by the empress | In Fiona's Garden

The movie Napoleon, now showing around the country, reminded me of the wonderful contribution that his first wife, Empress Josephine, made to our gardens.
The film focuses on her beauty, on the all-consuming physical passion Napoleon felt for her, and on her failure to produce an heir - an essential prerequisite for a dictator - which eventually caused the annulment of their marriage.
But there was much more to Josephine than that.
Born Marie Josèphe Rose Tascher de La Pagerie in the West Indies, Josephine, as she was later known, was the daughter of an aristocratic but impoverished sugarcane plantation owner.
She was well educated by the standards of her day for girls, having spent four years at boarding school where she learned to read, write, sing, dance and embroider.
When she was 17 she visited France with her father and in 1779 married Alexandre de Beauharnais, also a nobleman who was executed in 1794.
Josephine subsequently met and married the then General Napoleon in 1796, becoming Empress of France after Napoleon was made Emperor in 1804.
Her interest in art and design, including paintings, furniture and sculpture was well known but gardening was her great love.
She bought the Chateau de Malmaison near Paris in 1799 during Napoleon's Egyptian campaign and set about creating a magnificent garden with a carefree disagreed for cost.
(It evidently didn't worry her that similarly eye watering extravagance had sent her predecessor to the guillotine.)
The Malmaison garden was designed in the contemporary English landscape style with winding paths, bridges, and temples.
It was famous for its splendid rose and lily collections, but Josephine introduced many other species to France, among them orange trees, magnolias, camellias, hibiscus and beautiful peonies.
She grew melaleucas, acacias and eucalypts brought back by French explorer and cartographer Nicolas Baudin from his 1800-1803 voyage to Australia, which she propagated and distributed throughout France.
Perhaps Josephine's greatest contribution to horticulture, however, was her patronage of Pierre Joseph Redoute (1759-1840), one of the world's most brilliant and acclaimed botanical artists.
Redoute was born in Belgium and worked for 10 years as a travelling decorator and portrait painter before moving to Paris, then the cultural centre of Europe, to focus on his increasing passion for flowers and botanical art.
He studied and drew plants in the Jardin de Roi and spent a year at Kew, and his talent and growing success as a botanical painter led first Marie Antoinette and later Josephine to employ him as court artist.
Redoute published over 2100 plates of more than 1000 plant species.
In a pre-photography world, his accurate, life size and stunningly beautiful botanical images are important historical records of plants which were in commerce and grown in western gardens in his lifetime.
Napoleon once asked Redoute why he limited his genius to painting flowers.
Quoting Julius Caesar, Redoute replied that it was better to capture supremacy in one field, however lowly, than risk failure in a more exalted one: it seems a pity that Napoleon ignored this advice when planning his Russian invasion.
Josephine continued to live at Malmaison after her divorce, dying there following a short illness in May 1814.
Redoute prints are available for purchase from $25 at www.art.com and many other outlets.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.