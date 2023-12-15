The Land
Home/News

Impressed by the empress | In Fiona's Garden

By Fiona Ogilvie
December 16 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yellow Turk's cap lily (L. pyrenaicum), flowering now, was one of more than 500 lilies painted by botanical artist Pierre Joseph de Redoute.
Yellow Turk's cap lily (L. pyrenaicum), flowering now, was one of more than 500 lilies painted by botanical artist Pierre Joseph de Redoute.

The movie Napoleon, now showing around the country, reminded me of the wonderful contribution that his first wife, Empress Josephine, made to our gardens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.