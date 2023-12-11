Cows with calves surge to $1820 at Carcoar sale

Average prices for weaner steers continued to march higher during the monthly Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar, store cattle sale last Friday.
Values were at least $240 a head dearer, resulting in Angus weaner steers topping at $1205.
The number of cattle offered, with 3510 head yarded, was similar to the November store sale.
Meat and Livestock Australia reporter Graeme Richard said the quality was a little plainer, but there was plenty of weight in the cattle throughout the sale.
"Steers had plenty of competition and sold to dearer trends, but the heifers started stronger but eased as the sale progressed and competition slowed, ending up firm compared to the previous sale," Mr Richard said.
He said most of the weaner steers averaged 285 to 330 cents a kilogram (liveweight).
Meanwhile, there were also good supplies of yearlings from 12 to 15 months and Mr Richard said a large number were bought by feedlots for between $890 and $1250 or 280c/kg to 300c/kg.
Breaking down the sale results, weaner steers less than 200kg sold from $250 (for some light calves) to $650, while weaner steers from 200kg to 280kg sold from $610 to $1000.
The 280kg to 330kg weaner steers attracted bids from $720 to $1120, and heavier than 330kg made $850 to $1205.
There were limited numbers of weaner heifers less than 200kg and they sold from $255 to $425.
The 200kg to 280kg weaner heifers ranged from $310 to $750, while anything weighing more than 280kg sold from $510 to $900.
Light yearling steers sold from $750 to $1050, while the 330kg to 400kg lines ranged from $960 to $1150.
Heavier yearling steers in excess of 400kg were knocked down for between $1230 and $1350.
Yearling heifers weighing less than 330kg sold from $330 to $890, although most averaged about the $750 mark for the better quality.
The mid-weight yearling heifers ranged from $605 to $1500. The top pen were Charolais heifers that, when converted to cents a kilogram, came back at 382c/kg.
Most steers bought by the feedlots started at $1000 and peaked at $1255, while the feeder heifers sold from $755 to $1100.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers topped at $1450 and most averaged $1355, while heavy PTIC Angus cows sold to $1580.
Cows with young calves made from $900 to $1675, while cows with calves from two to four months mostly sold from $1000 to $1820.
The PTIC cows with older calves averaged $1138 and topped at $1645.
Central Tablelands Livestock Agents Association conducted the sale.
