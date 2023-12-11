The Land
Home/News

Zegalo adds Country Classic to his name

By Virginia Harvey
December 11 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Taking up training gallopers in 2018, Mike Cattell, who trains a small team at Nowra, prepared a career best when his imported galloper Zegalo just lasted to win the $160,000 TAB Country Classic at Rosehill (run over 2000 metres) on December 2.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.