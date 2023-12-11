Zegalo adds Country Classic to his name

Taking up training gallopers in 2018, Mike Cattell, who trains a small team at Nowra, prepared a career best when his imported galloper Zegalo just lasted to win the $160,000 TAB Country Classic at Rosehill (run over 2000 metres) on December 2.
Restricted for country-trained gallopers, Zegalo (a son of former Coolmore Stud's Irish-bred shuttler Zoffany) defeated fast finisher and another Irish-bred gelding Eaglemont (by Irish Derby winner and one-time shuttler Camelot) trained at Murwillumbah by Matt Dunn.
Next home in the second running of the TAB Country Classic was the Paul Messara and Leah Gavranich, Scone, trained pair Rematch and the event's favourite Akasawa, both by Japanese-bred former shuttler Real Impact.
Cattell paid $8000 for Zegalo at an Inglis Online Sale last year and has now earned $242,000.
The other country-trained only race, the TAB Highway Handicap on the program, was won by Wilbury, which is trained by Brett "Snow" Robb, who prepared the quinella, the more fancied Gallant Star fast finishing for second.
Since moving to his new western district "digs" at Dubbo - following eight starts as a maiden with two other trainers, Wilbury has a near-perfect record, being placed second then winning his last three starts and all ridden by ace western district hoop Clayton Gallagher.
The breeding of Wilbury is much to behold, as he was a $1.05 million youngster when sold via his breeders Torryburn Stud, Gresford, at the 2021 Inglis Australian Easter Yearling Sale.
By Newgate Farm's high-profile stallion Capitalist (which stands at a $77,000 fee), Wilbury is a half-brother to Deep Field stakes winner and young Western Australian-based stallion Aysar, and I Am Invincible dual group one winner Home Affairs, which commands a $99,000 fee at Coolmore Stud, Jerrys Plains.
Meanwhile, there were two Highway Handicaps for country horses only at Randwick on Saturday.
They were won by the Tash Burleigh, Goulburn prepared Mosgold, while Matt Dunn, Murwillumbah, added another win via these restricted events when Golden Decade took the Coolmore Highway.
What A Doozy became the first crop two-year-old winner at Ipswich last week, sired by handsome bay horse Unite And Conquer, which stands at Kingstar Farm near Denman in the Upper Hunter Valley.
Trained in Brisbane by Liam Birchley, What A Doozy was also Unite And Conquer's first runner when showing a great burst of speed near the line to win.
A brilliantly fast son of the early deceased Hinchinbrook (by Fastnet Rock), Unite And Conqueror was trained by Gai Waterhouse to be a pre-Christmas stakes winning two-year-old when he took the VRC Maribyrnong Trial Stakes-LR at Flemington.
Unite And Conquer is represented with five youngsters at the forthcoming Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale in January and the Inglis Classic Yearling Sale in February.
Selling Rosehill racecourse has come as a surprise to many.
I, along with other Australian Turf Club (ATC) members, received an informative email last week, in what was the first step towards an estimated $5 billion in revenue to be returned to the ATC and the racing industry.
It announced that the NSW government agreed to commence negotiations with the ATC on a proposal to develop the 50-hectare site by creating 25,000 new homes around a new Sydney Metro West station.
While a new site will be investigated for a world-class racecourse to be built, there would be a new training centre established at Horsley Park alongside the Sydney International Equestrian Centre to cater for current Rosehill-based stables as well as for extra trainers.
Several other Sydney racecourse improvements have been listed, including Warwick Farm, to be fully redeveloped.
Training and racing are envisaged to continue at Rosehill for at least the next four to five years until the new facilities are ready for use.
ATC chairman Peter McGauran said, "The ATC and the entire racing industry on every level stands to benefit as we fully secure the future of Sydney racing into the next century".
