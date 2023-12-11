End of year Gloucester store sale records firm prices as buyers weigh up the new year

Gloucester yarded 800 head for its final store sale of 2023 last Thursday with quality light Angus cattle selling firm to slightly dearer compared to the last sale a fortnight ago.
Yearling steers sold from $750 to $1300 a head.
Weaner steers made from $400 to $1000.
Heifers brought bids from $250 to $925.
Chris Stafford of Coopernook topped the steers section with Angus yearling steers for $1300 to the Flannery family of Clarencetown.
MRW Rural of Monkerai sold Angus cross steers for $1000 to Felicity Carter of Coomba Park.
Smith Bros of Callaghans Creek sold Angus/Hereford steers for $925 to Stony Creek Beef of Walcha.
Joe and Ken White of Bulliac sold Angus Heifers for $925 to Bartlett Securities Pty Ltd of Gloucester.
Gooch Agencies' principal James Gooch said a bit of uncertainty going into the new year weighed on buyers' minds and kept prices in check for the lighter and cross-bred cattle.
"Wingham Beef Exports has pulled up on their buying. I think we need to clear the numbers already booked into the processors and go from here," Mr Gooch said.
While Goucester was green localities to the south had missed storm events of late and the country had taken a step back.
"We need general rain in the next two to four weeks for the job to stay strong," Mr Gooch said.
Buyers attended from Walcha, Casino, Dubbo, the Hunter Valley as well as strong local support.
