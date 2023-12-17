Grazing Intelligence project to predict stock and grazing outcomes

The researchers behind a project that uses artificial intelligence to provide feedback and predictions on animal performance and grazing management are working towards making the service commercially viable.
The Grazing Intelligence project is a partnership between the NSW Department of Primary Industries, Food Agility CRC, and Pasture.io.
DPI research scientist Warwick Badgery said the aim was to develop agtech that required minimal input from producers but could help them make informed management decisions.
"What we wanted to be able to do was to give people some instantaneous feedback, which is a prediction, but it's a prediction that helps them to identify before they hit a deficit or a period where they might start to go into lower production," he said.
"There's two key things that we're trying to do. One is predicting how long animals will be able to graze in a given paddock at a set performance, whether that's, say, lambs growing at 150 grams a day as an example.
"Then if the paddock's not suitable to maintain that level of production, give them some indications of what other paddocks on the farm would be suitable."
Dr Badgery said the model was trained on data collected from long-term grazing trials and commercial paddocks, where pasture composition and biomass was collected regularly and aligned with data on animal weight and condition scores.
"Then we've got some machine-learning developed animal production models that are based on the type of animal that you've got. We can predict the potential growth for that animal or weight change if it's not not a growing animal on a paddock from the management data and other remote-sensed variables," he said.
"The problem with extensive sheep and cattle operations is you don't get regular feedback on management.
"What we're trying to do is give people a prediction of how their animals are performing in a paddock on a daily basis."
Early input from producers was that the system needed to be easy to use and could integrate with existing farm management platforms, he said.
"As an example we didn't try and develop a standalone app or piece of software that was going to do this, we very much tried to develop an API service (application programming interface) that can then be used across multiple platforms," he said.
Most of the data to date had been collected on DPI research stations across the state, and the models had predicted the green grass component of a pasture to within 10 per cent error, he said.
The accuracy of animal performance predictions was also strong when it was based on all the available data.
"There's always outliers because it's a model, it's an estimation, but we can predict it with a lot more accuracy," he said.
"The next step is to take it into these totally naive sites where we have no data and see how well it predicts animal performance."
Dr Badgery said each class of stock had different requirements, and shorter pastures often had better feed quality than paddocks with a lot of growth.
Producers would build up their own knowledge and experience over time on what worked for their operation, but the modelling could help them be more targeted with management decisions.
Being notified that stock were not meeting their requirements was also a prompt to address it straight away, he said.
Data collected from OptiWeigh had shown cattle that were averaging 1.2 kilograms per head a day in weight gain dropped to just 0.3kg once they were moved to a new paddock, he said.
"Often people know things are happening, but they don't know exactly when," he said.
"They couldn't say, 'right today I need to go and move them,' they know they need to move them sometime in the next week.
"It's often a fuzzy period and so what we're trying to do is give them something that's data-guided to make that decision that might be a little bit conservative, but it's before it starts having impact on the production that you're trying to optimise."
While the use of AI would never replace decision making, the data could help improve it, he said.
The project was still in the research phase but over the next 12 months there would be more engagement with producers, he said.
