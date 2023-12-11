Casino saleyards future in limbo as council refuses potential leasees

Richmond Valley councillors voted as a united to block to refuse all potential leasees of the mothballed Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange but have left the door open to deal more directly with "preferred entities".
During an extraordinary meeting on Monday afternoon the council received a detailed independent tender assessment, campaign summary and recommendations from its third-party negotiator JLL Agribusiness for the leasing of the NRLX.
"After a thorough evaluation of the submitted tenders by JLL and, on its recommendation, Council has determined unanimously to decline all submissions due to them being either non-conforming or not fully addressing the tendering criteria," the council said in a statement.
"The outcome of the negotiations will be reported back to Council at a future meeting for consideration and decision."
At its September meeting, Council resolved to undertake an open market tender process for a long-term lease of the NRLX, with the tender process to be conducted by a suitably qualified independent contractor.
As a result of the decision The council authorised General Manager Vaughan Macdonald, in liaison with JLL Agribusiness, to "enter direct negotiations with the preferred entities for the lease of the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange to get the best outcome for the community".
The fully roofed facility, with a replacement value of $28.5m, recently won a $5m grant to repair flood damage to its waste treatment equipment. Since the start of this financial year the yards have been closed to trade after an agreement between the council and livestock selling agents could not be reached with prime and store sales relocated to the Lismore sale yards.
Council appointed JLL Agribusiness to manage the procurement process independently, including assessment of the tenders and final recommendations to Council on suitable applicants. The open tender for the lease of the NRLX opened on 26 October and concluded on 30 November.
Council general manager Vaughan Macdonald said tender negotiations remained confidential however resolving the matter remained "a high priority to get the best outcome for the Richmond Valley community and will be dealt with accordingly".
