Casino saleyards future in limbo as council refuses potential leasees

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated December 12 2023 - 10:40am, first published 8:53am
Casino livestock selling centre remains under lock and key while the Richmond Valley Council continues to search for the right long-term lease-holder for its $28.5m facility.
Richmond Valley councillors voted as a united to block to refuse all potential leasees of the mothballed Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange but have left the door open to deal more directly with "preferred entities".

