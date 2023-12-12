State review extended, governments scramble to improve renewable processes

NSW landholders still have time to make a submission to the state's renewable energy infrastructure review, with the state government having extended the cut-off to late next month in response to initial feedback.
The state review is in addition to a federal review, which Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen announced in July as part of the process through which the government hoped to improve consultation for transmission lines and energy infrastructure, including better community engagement.
"Our reforms are focused on giving better information to landholders and communities about their rights, involving communities earlier and more effectively and properly handling any complaints," Mr Bowen said.
The review is being carried out by Australian Energy Infrastructure Commissioner Andrew Dyer.
Public submissions, which closed on October 1, drew 251 online responses and 509 written submissions, the outcomes from which are set to be published at the end of this month.
Meanwhile, the NSW Department of Planning and Environment's draft energy policy framework submissions deadline has been extended until January 29.
The draft document said a significant amount of new renewable energy transmission infrastructure would be required throughout the coming decades to meet the NSW Government's net zero emissions target.
Clear guidance and robust planning policy was required for a fast and measured roll-out of energy generation and transmission infrastructure, it read.
The document noted the impacts of development in the renewable energy sector were not evenly distributed.
"Regional communities experience the most pressure and changes, including impacts from individual projects, as well as broader changes to the local landscape and community that may be difficult to foresee and plan for in advance," the guidelines said.
"In contrast to other types of industrial development, renewable energy often generates lower levels of ongoing employment.
"Regional communities may experience the industrialisation of rural areas without seeing the long-term benefits of increased local economic activity and improved public and commercial services that often accompany high employment-generating development and related urbanisation."
