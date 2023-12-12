Cotton seed review after 'unexpected' field performance

Poor plant establishment across all the cotton growing areas this sowing season has led to extensive replanting, with growers blaming seed vigour, variety and even mechanical damage at the gin for contributing to the wide-spread issue.
In response the CSIRO Cotton Breeding Team and Cotton Seed Distributors are undertaking a review of all processes involved in the production of quality seed.
"Seedling vigour is affected by both genetics and the environment that seed is placed into," said a statement from CSD.
"This year some seed lots supplied to customers met internationally accepted quality standards for warm germination, however performance in the field was not as expected.
"The current cotton varieties have been bred to provide cotton growers with exceptional yields. A trade off though, with these high yielding varieties is that seed size is reduced in favour of producing more lint.
"Smaller seeds have a lower energy supply and hence when planting conditions are sub-optimal - which occurred this season, seedling vigour is often affected, and this was particularly so with the Sicot 606B3F variety."
Environmental conditions played a significant role this year with cooler than expected temperatures following planting.
"Dry conditions at planting and the necessity to irrigate to enable seed germination which further reduced seed bed temperatures and strong winds which dried the tops of beds impacted establishment," CSD said in its statement.
To address field performance CSD is currently reviewing all processes involved in the production of quality seed, from seed production fields, through seed storage, processing and also seed testing.
"This will allow us to put measures in place to ensure that we can provide higher quality seed that will better meet grower expectations of performance in conditions that are likely to be more variable as a result of climate change," the statement said.
"CSD is also reviewing how it can better communicate to growers the performance of varieties to enable growers to make alternative choices in variety selection based on forecast conditions."
The genetics across the varieties that CSD offers have been proven over years of testing and trials.
"The CSIRO Australian Cotton Breeding Team undertakes exceptional work that has ensured Australian cotton growers have had access to some of the best cotton genetics in the world for many years," the statement said.
"Earlier this year CSD conducted a stakeholder survey and when asked to choose three words that stakeholders felt described CSD, the word 'quality' was the highest-ranking answer. This is because for over 50 years CSD has placed the upmost importance on ensuring all seed that is produced and provided to Australian cotton growers is of the best quality possible.
"CSD remains committed to ensuring that Australian cotton growers have the best quality seed possible to keep the Australian cotton industry at the forefront of the global cotton market.
"Cotton is a resilient plant, and with temperatures increasing and good moisture levels, we expect to see plants that did get off to a slow start this season begin to flourish."
