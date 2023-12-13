The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Farmers have their say: Net zero sector plans

December 13 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FCA Chair Brett Hall hands the farmer survey to Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt. Credit: Farmers for Climate Action
FCA Chair Brett Hall hands the farmer survey to Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt. Credit: Farmers for Climate Action

Most Aussie farmers say climate change is the single greatest threat to their business, according to Farmers for Climate Action's online survey on the Net Zero Sector Plan for Agriculture and Land.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.