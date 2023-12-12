Two people feared dead following light plane crash in northern NSW

A light plane has crashed in northern NSW with two people feared dead.
Emergency services are at the scene of the plane crash at Winegrove Road, Lilydale, about 25 kilometres west of Grafton, police said in a statement.
Police, NSW Ambulance, Fire and Rescue and NSW SES are all at the scene.
Emergency services were called to the crash just before 9am on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, following reports a light plane had crashed into powerlines.
It's believed two people on the aircraft have died. Police are working to identify the occupants of the plane.
Police will be working with aviation authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.