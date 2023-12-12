Windfall delivers production with outstanding natural capital

Windfall is a picturesque 1489 hectare (3679 acre) property rising from the banks of the Namoi River to spectacular mountain ranges.
Located 22km east of Manilla and 60km north of Tamworth, the property is estimated to run 4000 to 5000 dry sheep equivalents.
About 90 per cent of the alluvial river flat through to red basalt country is currently used for fine wool and fat lamb production as well as for running cattle.
There is also 120ha of cropping country, which includes two pivots covering about 40ha.
The pivots are located close to the shearing shed and transport and enable livestock to be finished.
A standout feature is the 1.3km frontage to the Namoi River. The river provides both irrigation and stock water and is described as a perfect place for a swim or for fishing.
Windfall is backed by 212 megalitre river licence and a 100ML aquifer licence.
There are two bores and some 23 dams.
Improvements include a new four stand shearing shed, sheep yards, cattle yards, a machinery/storage shed, hay sheds and a workshop.
There is also a four/five bedroom main homestead, a two bedroom cottage, a second two bedroom guest cottage, and an old cottage with a side room.
Biodiversity also plays a starring role, with untouched pockets enhancing the property's appeal.
Kurrajong trees dot the landscape along with occasional fig and grass trees, which are set against the dramatic backdrops.
The ranges rise to about 900m, providing exceptional views.
Contact Richard Royle, 0418 961 575, and Deborah Cullen, 0401 849 955, Cullen Royle Property & Advisory, or Samual Plevey, 0427 856 223, Purtle Plevey Agencies.
