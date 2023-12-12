Western grazing property sold soon after auction

The 807 hectare (1994 acre) western grazing property Part Belah has sold soon after auction for more than $1.3 million.
Located north of Nyngan, NSW, the auction kicked off at $1m before rising to $1.3m, when the property was passed in.
Marketing agent Brian McAneney from Elders said the property then sold for a higher figure to an adjoining landholder in a reflection of the underlying strength of the rural property market.
Four parties registered to bid at the auction conducted by Elders in Dubbo on Tuesday morning.
Part Belah has an attractive balance of grey self mulching soil types running to areas of red loams and clay on country that is generally level but rises to a slight slope.
The country is predominantly open with scattered timber belts.
There is an abundance of dry feed and herbage including salt bush.
Typical timbers include box, belah and red gum.
Part Belah has a 150m frontage to the permanent Gunningbar Creek, which ensures the property is watered even in the driest times.
There is also a diesel motor pump to transfer water to two of the dams.
A third shared dam is topped up from a nearby bore, but can also be supplied from the Gunningbar Creek.
The fencing is mostly near new 70/90/30 hinge joint with a top barbed wire.
Infrastructure includes a set of centrally located portable panel sheep yards with a drafting race.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.