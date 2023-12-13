Keep our beaches clean of ants this Christmas holidays

The latest NSW Farmers Business Sentiment Survey has found the ongoing threat of biosecurity incursions is one of the major concerns for farmers heading into the Christmas period, as families criss-cross the countryside in search of reunion, rest, and relaxation.
The recent red imported fire ant incursion into Murwillumbah shows just how quickly biosecurity threats can become a major headache not only for authorities but also farmers and families.
While we would like to hope holiday makers will do the right thing and follow all the rules, the fact is that most people don't even know what a fire ant looks like.
As with Varroa mite last year, red imported fire ant containment and eradication is not a given, although we do have a good track record here in NSW.
The problem for farmers is that the cumulative impact of thousands of biosecurity breaches over the years has seen us bled to death with even more micro cuts. Any one of these pests or weeds can be damaging to an enormous number of people, animals, and businesses, and altogether it is making it harder to grow food and fibre.
This is why I would encourage all readers of The Land to remind their friends and family to brush up on the rules and restrictions around red imported fire ants, to hopefully lessen the possibility of any further spread.
We know there will be a great deal of traffic through that northern coastal part of the state during these school holidays, and even one stray picnic rug could help this nasty pest make its way anywhere across the countryside.
While we as farmers must trust the authorities to deal with these incursions and outbreaks at a macro level, we do have the ability to help protect our farms and our communities, even if it's just one picnic rug at a time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.