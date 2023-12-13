The Land
Keep our beaches clean of ants this Christmas holidays

Updated December 14 2023 - 9:30am, first published 9:00am
Our pristine beaches should be kept free from Red Imported Fire Ants.
The latest NSW Farmers Business Sentiment Survey has found the ongoing threat of biosecurity incursions is one of the major concerns for farmers heading into the Christmas period, as families criss-cross the countryside in search of reunion, rest, and relaxation.

