No more need for land negotiations

It is fair to say John and Rae Gormly are not happy their small property Rocklomond, near Gulgong, is going to essentially be cut in half by high voltage transmission lines as part of the the Central West Orana Renewable Energy Zone Transmission Project.
Like others in their situation, the Gormlys have been forced to beg and scrape for any information from developer, EnergyCo, and have been left disheartened by the lack of consultation.
This sentiment grew when they were in negotiations with EnergyCo for compensation due to loss of land and drop in land value and they received a compulsory acquisition notice for land access routes.
"While we were trying to negotiate a fair compensation, EnergyCo bypassed part of that with this compulsory acquisition," Mr Gormly said.
"We were asked if survey groups could obtain access to our land and we agreed in principle on the provision they adhere to our biosecurity plan and complete a land access agreement.
"I also informed them of the effects drilling had previously had on our Warrego summer grass pasture.
"When we drilled our registered bore, the summer grass all died off around the bore.
"So we stated that any drilling to be undertaken on the cropping field would require a sump, and bunding around the drill.
"Apparently this was too much for EnergyCo as they just sent us a letter saying they were taking the land."
The letter from EnergyCo said it related to the compulsory acquisition process of the temporary construction interests and any permanent access requirement.
"The Central-West Orana transmission project was declared Critical State Significant Infrastructure almost three years ago as it is essential to NSW's energy security and our transition to a renewable energy future," an EnergyCo spokesperson said.
"EnergyCo has been negotiating with landowners along the proposed Central-West Orana transmission project for well over a year and has made a number of major changes to the project as a result of feedback from landowners.
"A Proposed Acquisition Notice (PAN) was issued to landowners to ensure that entry to the land is available as required to start construction of the transmission project.
"On issuing a PAN, the parties will have at least 90 further days to resolve a matter by negotiated agreement.
"During the PAN period we will continue to seek to resolve the acquisition with landowners by negotiated agreement."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.