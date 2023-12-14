The Land
No more need for land negotiations

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
December 14 2023 - 5:00pm
John Gormly says the proposed lines on his property Rocklomond, near Gulgong, will mean this water tank will be destroyed. Picture by Denis Howard.
It is fair to say John and Rae Gormly are not happy their small property Rocklomond, near Gulgong, is going to essentially be cut in half by high voltage transmission lines as part of the the Central West Orana Renewable Energy Zone Transmission Project.

Senior Journalist, The Land

Local News

