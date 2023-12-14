The Land
A world-first solution to combat spray drift saves growers time, money

December 14 2023 - 6:00pm
GRDC's manager of chemical regulation, Gordon Cumming. Picture by Simon Chamberlain
GRDC's manager of chemical regulation, Gordon Cumming. Picture by Simon Chamberlain
An inversion tower used in the Weather and Networked Data (WAND) system helps growers understand when they can (and cannot) spray. Picture supplied
An inversion tower used in the Weather and Networked Data (WAND) system helps growers understand when they can (and cannot) spray. Picture supplied

More than 2400 grain and cotton growers and spray contractors across QLD and NSW have signed on to a world-first, Australian-developed weather data system to help minimise spray drift and limit the damage it causes to food and fibre crops and the environment.

