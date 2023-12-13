The Land
Independent Agriculture Commissioner to chair pilot land use panel

Updated December 14 2023 - 8:49am, first published 8:48am
Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty says an independent Agriculture Commissioner would chair a pilot farm practices panel, testing an alternative approach to provide guidance on acceptable farm practices through review of an agricultural industry code of practice. File photo.
The NSW Government is one step closer to engaging an independent NSW Agriculture Commissioner with tenders now open for the role.

