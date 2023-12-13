Independent Agriculture Commissioner to chair pilot land use panel

The NSW Government is one step closer to engaging an independent NSW Agriculture Commissioner with tenders now open for the role.
The commissioner will provide expert advice on strategic agricultural land use, a statement from Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty's office said.
"The NSW Government has considered a report prepared by Agriculture Commissioner, Daryl Quinlivan, on the possible functions of an independent Agriculture Commissioner, based on his previous experience and consultation with stakeholders," the statement said.
The statement said the commissioner would also chair a pilot farm practices panel, testing an alternative approach to provide guidance on acceptable farm practices through review of an agricultural industry code of practice.
It said this would assist in providing clarity and consistency for planning decisions and mitigating land-use conflict.
The commissioner would also provide advice to NSW Primary Industries concerning agricultural land use, and work across government on its strategic approach to balancing competing policy objectives for agricultural and rural land use planning.
The independent Agriculture Commissioner would be engaged for a term of three years.
Ms Moriarty said there were a number of challenges, including increased competition for rural land from population growth and demand for housing, demands from industrial and service providers, energy production, increased investment within the agricultural sector and a need to improve carbon and biodiversity outcomes.
"It is our job to develop strategies that will support strong primary production while balancing other competing land use priorities for the benefit of the economy, environment and communities to inform strategic planning decisions and support a more sustainable and productive agriculture industry," she said.
