The Land
Technical glitch for Oberon wind tower submissions

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
December 14 2023 - 11:00am
A birds eye view of Oberon. Picture by Oberon Against Wind Towers community group
A birds eye view of Oberon. Picture by Oberon Against Wind Towers community group

A technical website issue has prevented Oberon residents from lodging responses to a wind turbine project earmarked for their region.

