Technical glitch for Oberon wind tower submissions

A technical website issue has prevented Oberon residents from lodging responses to a wind turbine project earmarked for their region.
The Paling Yards Wind Farm proposal for 47 wind turbines near Oberon, that has been put forward by Global Power Generation Australia, is currently in the planning system.
But Chris Muldoon from the Oberon Against Wind Towers community group is concerned the project has already been 'rubber stamped' by the government despite it having environmental, economic and social impacts for the region.
Mr Muldoon said during the environmental impact statement, the portal did not work at times in the four week period.
The group asked the Department of Planning and Environment's (DPIE) to restart the 28 day exhibition period, which was extended for four days from November 6 to 10.
Mr Muldoon said the community had lodged 450 objections, but there could have been more if they could access documents.
"Our community has not been given reasonable access to information relating to what is the biggest infrastructure project ever proposed for the Oberon region," he said.
A DPIE spokesperson said it never 'rubber stamps' any project for approval.
"Each project must go through a thorough and detailed assessment process before a final determination is made," the spokesperson said.
"Once the response to submissions is received, the department will conduct its own detailed assessment of the proposal before referring it to the Independent Planning Commission for the final decision."
The spokesperson said the applicant had been asked to respond to submissions provided during public exhibition.
The spokesperson said the department received feedback that some people may have experienced issues trying to access documents for this project via external search engines, some of which directed to an incorrect link.
"The official link in the notice of exhibition was correct but, to address any concerns, the department made the decision to extend the exhibition end date," the spokesperson said.
