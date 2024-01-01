The Land
Home/Cropping

Making more land at Trundle

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
January 2 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Bajlum, The Troffs, Trundle, used a TMC Cancela TXS-250 stone crusher to convert 247 hectares of rocky outcrop into arable land.
Peter Bajlum, The Troffs, Trundle, used a TMC Cancela TXS-250 stone crusher to convert 247 hectares of rocky outcrop into arable land.

A Central West grain grower who bought the first model of its kind stone crusher has managed to increase his arable land area by 15 per cent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journo based in Dubbo covering yarns across the Central West for The Land. Got a yarn? Flick me a message at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.