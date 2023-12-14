The Land
Home/Markets

Mixed market at Wodonga

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
December 14 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgina, Lachie and John McCormack, Mansfield, with their pen of 23 Charolais/Angus steers, 279kg, which sold for $810 a head. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.
Georgina, Lachie and John McCormack, Mansfield, with their pen of 23 Charolais/Angus steers, 279kg, which sold for $810 a head. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.

The market was erratic at Wodonga on Thursday where grown steers sold to a top of $1470 a head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.