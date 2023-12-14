Mixed market at Wodonga

The market was erratic at Wodonga on Thursday where grown steers sold to a top of $1470 a head.
There was an increased yarding of 2709 cattle and Corcoran Parker agent Justin Keane said while there was some good lines the quality was mixed.
"Given the market had rallied some people were trying to get their cattle in and beat the big numbers in January," he said.
Mr Keane said price was it was up and down.
"The leads still sold very well," he said.
Steers weighing less than 280 kilograms typically sold for $350 to $930 while steers in the 280kg to 400kg weight range made $420 to $1200.
Heavier steers more than 400kg sold for $570 to $1470.
Heifers weighing less than 280kg made $210 to $760 and heifers weighing between 280kg and 400kg sold for $500 to $900.
Heavier heifers more than 400kg made $550 to $1240.
Cows with calves sold for $470 to $1860.
A line of 33 Angus steers, 484kg, with Fernhill and Milla Murrah blood, from S Purcell, Mansfield, sold for $1470.
Glennara Angus, Tallygaroopna, sold 21 Angus steers, 467kg, for $1360.
A line of 15 Murray Grey steers, 516kg, from P and E Bowyer, Dederang, made $1340.
Broomhill Pastoral, Mansfield, sold four Hereford steers, 441kg, for $1100.
FMJ McCormack, Mansfield, sold 23 Charolais/Angus steers, 279kg, with Rangan blood, for $810.
Steve Martin, Bungowannah, sold a single Angus heifers, 485kg, for $1100.
Kland Holdings, Pleasant Hills, sold 23 Angus heifers, 450kg, for $1050. The same vendor sold another 14 Angus heifers, 406kg, for $940.
Rod Loffler, Sandy Creek, sold six Angus heifers, 413kg, for $940.
Betlana Nominess, Kergunyah, sold seven Charolais/Angus heifers, 301kg, for $595.
Hardies, Jerilderie, sold several lines of cows with calves including ten Angus cows with calves for $1860.
The same vendor sold eight black baldy cows with calves for $1810.
The sale was conducted by Corcoran Parker, Brian Unthank Rural, Peter Ruaro Livestock - Rodwells, and Schubert Boers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.