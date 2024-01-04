Dream comes true for Singleton country music singer

Jemma Beech will live out a long-held dream when she takes to the Toyota Star Maker stage in January at the Tamworth Country Music Festival.
The Singleton-based musician has been performing at the festival since she was 15.
Over the years, she has been invited to perform as a support act for Andrew Ferris, of INXS fame, and Sara Storer.
"It's a dream; I've always envisaged myself doing this, and I've been working towards this in my career," she said.
"I've been going to the Tamworth Country Music Festival since I was 15, and I'm about to turn 31, so I've been working on this for 15 years, and it's my first time applying."
Jemma developed a love for music from a young age, but it wasn't until her teenage years that she began pursuing it further.
"There's a photo of myself with my uncle who played guitar, and I was about two or three years old, sitting in front of him and with a guitar," she said.
"Music was just for fun. No one in our family took music as a career.
"It was just singing songs at family events, camping and around bonfires."
Jemma joined the choir in primary school, and in high school, she began taking keyboard lessons.
"I started music as a subject in school and then realised, after going to the Tamworth Country Music Festival, that country music is what I wanted to do," she said.
"Storytelling and songwriting are right up my alley, and it's something I connected with."
Jemma was heavily inspired by Kasey Chambers and the Dixie Chicks, now known as The Chicks, and artists like Shania Twain and Taylor Swift.
"Growing up, listening to Taylor Swift and seeing her success has always been an inspiration," she said.
"I've watched her grow as an artist and kind of formulated that in my career."
Toyota Star Maker judges and the audience can expect a high-energy performance from Jemma.
"I love connecting with the crowd and moving around the stage," she said.
"I love singing from the heart and really just giving it my all."
The Toyota Star Maker grand final kicks off at 7pm on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at Toyota Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.