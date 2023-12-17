How to best manage, eradicate and utilise African lovegrass

Comments from many landholders stress how badly they rate African lovegrass, a weed widespread across NSW and other states.
It especially suits lighter soils, is an aggressive competitor, is long lasting and can be low in palatability and quality.
It is especially difficult to eradicate on non-arable country.
Research seeking natural predators or diseases to combat the weed is unlikely to be achieved as it is closely related to many native species from the same family as well as Consol lovegrass, a valuable widespread improved pasture species.
Our farm is in an area, like much of NSW, where African lovegrass is common along public roadsides and has invaded many adjoining paddocks.
It is scattered through several of our paddocks, so we have learnt to minimise its adverse features.
For control in arable paddocks, we have winter cropped in a three-year sequence combined with summer fallowing to remove adult plants and to exhaust, as far as possible, soil weed seed reserves.
After the third winter crop, with the last one removed around early September, we sow to tropical grass in November.
Even tropical grass paddocks that are 20 years old have largely kept African lovegrass reinvasion to a minimum, no more than a nuisance issue.
In our case the tropical grass of choice is premier digit, combined with a low rate of consol lovegrass.
Consol lovegrass is a far more palatable lovegrass and does not cross with African.
In native grass paddocks our approach is to maximise the weed's nutrition and palatability and to manage for winter legumes to coexist with any invaded African lovegrass.
This is not necessarily easy.
For example a problem with the weed when there is plenty of feed about, in a good season, is it's low palatability and stock tend to graze everything in preference to it.
But in dry times, such as spring this past year, when other feed runs out, it is well utilised and stock can do well on it provided soil fertility is good.
Provided African lovegrass in not allowed to get into a dense mass, especially leading into late autumn, winter legumes can coexist with it.
In our case, generally with acidic soils, serradella is the main legume, and can contribute quality winter spring feed as well as supply nitrogen to maximise African lovegrass quality.
Research supports that African lovegrass can be productive.
Good soil fertility, addition of pasture legumes, use of feed supplements and careful grazing management, all contribute to the weeds productive utilisation.
One study particularly valuable was conducted in the 1990s by Tenterfield Landcare group, in conjunction with NSW Department of Primary Industries agronomist Jeff Lowien and livestock officer Bob Dent.
Over spring, summer and autumn steers gained on average close to one kilogram per beast per day with per hectare gains ranging from just under 2kg/day to nearly 4kg/day depending on factors like added nitrogen and stocking rate manipulation.
Depending on supplementation strategy, good performances were also achieved from winter grazing.
These results were published in the proceedings of the 10th annual conference of the NSW Grassland Society.
Where African lovegrass has accumulated to a high density, especially after a wet summer and coming into autumn, slashing is an option to open up the pasture.
Slashing can be demanding on equipment but resultant pasture opening up helps with legume establishment.
Sunlight reaching the soil is important for legume germination.
Also opening up the pasture via slashing, if too difficult via grazing, also contributes to stock accessing green African lovegrass feed - at least until heavy frosts occur or when they have largely ended in spring.
Quality of most grasses, including African lovegrass, is closely related to soil fertility, as well as plant growth stage.
High soil fertility depends on several aspects such as correcting soil deficiencies like phosphorus and sulphur, and having a suitable legume as part of the pasture.
Adding nitrogen fertiliser can substitute for lack of legumes.
As we were advised several years ago, we provide a urea-based dry lick to cattle whenever there is a need for our cattle to consume carry over dry feed.
This especially applies to African love grass, and especially when there is little other quality feed available.
With paddock feed relatively scarce in dry and especially drought years, African lovegrass well managed is a useful feed.
It is not a plant we would have by choice, but that we have it, it is worth knowing how to utilise it profitably.
