The Land
Home/News

How to best manage, eradicate and utilise African lovegrass

By Bob Freebairn
December 18 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Comments from many landholders stress how badly they rate African lovegrass, a weed widespread across NSW and other states.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.