Grafton prices better despite drying paddocks

The Fraser family, Southgate, sold down some of their winter's investment in trade cattle, with the herd on feed at its peak numbering 400 head. About half remain, making the job over Christmas more enjoyable, says Eric Fraser who was happy to make a rise on Hereford cross steers 343kg for which he paid 220c/kg six months ago selling for 298c/kg or $1024 on Thursday, sold to Mort and Co.