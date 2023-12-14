Grafton prices better despite drying paddocks

Grafton yarded 968 head of store stock for it's last cattle sale of the year, with an improvement in quality and prices in spite of growing concern about browning paddocks.
The 157 head of steers 200 to 300 kilograms averaged 265.8 cents a kilogram or $698 (268c/kg or $671 at the last Farrell McCrohon sale four weeks ago) to top at 332c/kg and $885.
The 163 head of same weight heifers, the largest draft, averaged 218c/kg or $558 (196c/kg or $447 last sale) to top at 248c/kg and $710.
The 87 cows with calves sold liveweight, the largest yarding for months, averaged $959 topping at $1140. A handful in the same category last sale averaged $767.
Vendor of the week Margaret Beckett, Central Bucca, sold a line of 21 Angus cross steers sired by a Palgrove Ultrablack bull, 423kg for 304c/kg or $1287 going north of the border and onto feed with Mort and Co.
Basil Moran brushgrove, where a shower of rain for Christmas would be welcome, sold his own bred Simmental steers, milk tooth, 397kg for 294c/kg or $1169 going the same way.
Milk tooth Hereford and black baldy steers from Merve Ide, Brooklana - where the grass remains green - made $1133 for 390.6kg at 290c/kg, going to Queensland through the day's dominant buyer.
Ramornie Station sold a line of 20 Hereford 376kg for 268c/kg or $1009 going the same way.
The Fraser family, Southgate, sold down some of their winter's investment in trade cattle, with the herd on feed at its peak numbering 400 head. About half remain, making the job over Christmas more enjoyable, says Eric Fraser who was happy to make a rise on Hereford cross steers 343kg for which he paid 220c/kg six months ago selling for 298c/kg or $1024 on Thursday, sold to Mort and Co.
"We grow all our own silage with the only off farm costs being pellets and barley," he said, justifying the risk.
Best heifers were first-cross Brahman/Hereford from the Chapman family at Fineflower, 491kg selling for 280c/kg or $1380.
Buyer Jackson Green, Lawrence, home on holidays from family involvement in Florida, will put the heifers - previously running with a Charolais bull - to an Angus.
CQ Pastoral's Carmena Station via Baryulgil, is seeing the lack of rain in a bad way and recently recorded 47 degrees in the lounge room - no, they were not cooking a Christmas turkey at the time.
They sold down 141 head including cross-bred heifers 283kg for 252c/kg or $714.
Andrew McIntyre, Pinkett, sold his own bred Hereford Droughtmaster heifers 267.5kg at 242c/kg or $647 going back up the range to Armidale.
Charbray cross cows with calves at foot from Tracey Conroy, Pulginbar, made $1020 liveweight.
Taking turns catching the bids were David Farrell, Farrell and McCrohon, with "work experience kid" Allen Ramsay, Ramsay and Bulmer at Casino.
