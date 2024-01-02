Who was at the opening sales at Wodonga? | Photos

A solid yarding of 5156 head of black young cattle went under the hammer during the first sale at Wodonga for 2024.
Up to 20,000 cattle will be sold during the week-long sales event at Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange this week.
Bidding was spirited on the well-bred cattle specifically bred and prepared for this annual sale.
Seasonal conditions in the area have aided graziers, with many farmers reporting one of their best spring seasons on record.
Buyers were active from Bathurst, Yass, Goondiwindi, Tamworth, Narrabri, Wodonga, Gundagai, Moree, Walgett, Gunnedah, Euroa in Victoria, and the local area.
The selling agents were Peter Puaro Livestock/Rodwell Wodonga, Brian Unthank Rural, Corcoran Parker and Schubert Boers.
