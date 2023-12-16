The tractors made from reusing parts from World War Two army tanks

It may have only been a small business but Upton Engingeering can lay claim to have built the largest and most powerful two wheel-drive tractor to ever hit the market.
Regarded as some of the rarest tractors in the world, only about three dozen machines were manufactured until the last one rolled out of the factory in 1980.
They were also made to order so when five collectors bought their tractors together at Henty Field Days earlier in the year it was the first time there had ever been more than two in the same location.
Based in Corowa, near the NSW/Victorian border the company was founded in 1944 by the late Arthur Upton, with the first prototype tractor built in 1962 from second hand parts sourced from surplus army tanks sold after the second world war.
Arthur's son Carl said his father used to buy a lot of army disposal equipment.
"He ended up with 32 Grant tanks, selling bits and pieces off them but he could never sell the transmissions, so he decided to build a tractor using the Grant tank transmission," he said.
Mr Upton said the first tractor sold went all the way to Queensland.
"The first guy to buy one of the Upton tractors drove it from Corowa to Springsure, Qld, a distance of 1600 kilometres in three days in the middle of winter with no cabin," he said.
"He was a hero and we never heard from him again - farmed with it all his life"
While Arthur designed the early tractors, Carl later became the designer and manufacturer and said he enjoyed it immensely.
"I loved everyday of it - it was a joy to go to work and I was sad to leave."
The Upton tractors included the MT, medium weight, series from 250 horsepower and the HT, heavy weight, series from 350 horsepower.
There had also been plans for an ultra heavy weight (UHT) model, about 600 horsepower, however the logistics of such a large tractor meant it stayed on the drawing board.
Upton Engineering's greatest feat was the HT 14/350 model, manufactured in 1978.
"The biggest selling tractor in the day was a Chamberlain of about 98 horsepower and we came out with 350 horsepower - that's the difference," he said.
"It was awesome and that particular tractor has never been beaten by anybody in at tractor pull - it's just unbeatable."
The HT 14/350 model was equipped with earthmover tyres, as agricultural tyres at the time were too small to meet the tractors demands.
However at times there were some doubts from the general public but Mr Upton said these were quickly quashed.
He said one of the early model tractors was delivered to a man at Tullibigeal, near Lake Cargelligo.
"One night back at the pub the word had got around that Don had bought one of the Upton tractors," Mr Upton said.
"There was a local gent there who had a big John Deere and he said to Don 'why do you think a tractor with a little engine like that can out pull my big John Deere with an engine three times the size'."
Mr Upton said Don offered to show the man the tractor to prove why he bought it.
"So half the pub they all went out to Don's place," he said.
"Nine o'clock at night and they all sat on the mud guards of the tractor and stood up the back. The rest of them climbed on the ploughs and away they went around the paddock to prove the point.
"Luckily no one got injured or killed. But he proved the point and from that day on no one questioned Don on how good the tractor was."
An article from the Power Farming Magazine in 1979 emphasised the point that the large tractors were two wheeled drive rather than four.
"While tractor makers around the world have turned to four-wheel drive ti utilise the engine power available in today's larger agricultural tractors, a young enthusiastic engineer and tractor maker in Australia crusades strongly for the two-wheel drive configuration," the article said.
Mr Upton was quoted to say "it was a matter of weight - plenty of it in the right place - and tyres big enough to accept the load at reasonable wheel slip performance."
Mr Upton said the final tractor sold went to Dirranbandi, Qld.
"In later years he purchased the big HT350 and he was pretty impressed with it so he then re-engineered his own MT series up to the specifications of the 350 horsepower so he had two of them," he said.
The company didn't only just build tractors and while that side of the the business is a thing of the past, Upton Engineering continues today with irrigation equipment.
