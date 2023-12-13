Camel milk company on the Punter's radar

There is a fledgling company in Western Australia that reckons it is on track to disrupt not only the traditional milk market but the infant formula market as well.
The Punter has been sufficiently impressed to add The Good Earth Dairy to his watch list.
Although, it will be a long watch as the company is not yet listed on the ASX.
The Good Earth Dairy milks camels.
Not many people milk camels - they usually yield only about five litres a day - you can almost hear the Holsteins in the paddock snickering at these upstarts.
Camel milk is similar to cow's milk but it's lower in saturated fat and offers more vitamin C, B vitamins, calcium, iron, and potassium.
Perhaps that's why some people pay $18 a litre for the stuff.
Apparently in China they will pay $100 for a 300-gram tin of camel milk powder.
Good Earth Dairy reckons it can up the yield and get the cost down to $1 a litre.
Moreover, they have set their sights on the premium infant formula market and they have been able to persuade the WA government to give them $4.4 million to help them do it.
The company needs serious money to really scale up and has been planning a stock market float for some time.
However, its advisors suggested waiting because the market has not been in a good mood this year.
And perhaps because the company's finances are tight.
Good Earth Dairy milked $176,568 from happy consumers in the year up to June.
But it spent $152,000 in doing so, and expansion costs resulted in a net loss of nearly $728,000, with only $52,000 left in the bank.
With the ASX offer on hold, it turned to crowd-sourcing, hoping for up to $2.35m.
When the offer closed on midnight last Thursday it had raised only around $500,000, of which $107,500 will go on fees for raising the money.
