Macquarie Home Stay is the gift that keeps giving

As the festive season approaches, and we exchange timeless Christmas greetings, a new saying has found its place in my heart.
"The magic of Christmas never ends when the greatest gift is your family and friends."
For those of us living in rural, regional, and remote NSW, I'd add another element - community. It's those three things that strengthens us throughout the year.
In Dubbo, exists evidence of this unity - the Macquarie Home Stay (MHS).
This haven offers affordable and suitable accommodation to patients, their families, and carers traveling to Dubbo for specialised medical care.
It's a gift to the community, a lifeline that bolsters community health and wellbeing.
The roots of MHS trace back to Dawn Fardell, the then Independent Member for Dubbo.
Seeking accommodation solutions for women from rural areas traveling to Dubbo for childbirth, she set the wheels in motion.
A decade later in 2019, with the collaborative efforts of individuals, organisations, businesses, and governments, MHS opened and welcomed its first guest from Walgett on January 9 for a maternity delivery.
Fast forward four years, MHS has become an integral part of healthcare in regional NSW. Guests from more than half the state have found solace in the warm, friendly, and supportive environment MHS provides.
The Country Women's Association of NSW (CWA) acknowledges the pivotal role MHS plays in supporting the health of patients and takes pride in its contribution to this noble cause.
The partnership between CWA and MHS began in 2015 when the Dubbo branch of CWA sold its rooms, choosing to invest in community wellbeing by donating part of the proceeds to MHS.
What started as a gesture has evolved into a robust partnership, with CWA branches continuing to contribute, both financially and through vocal advocacy.
Responding to the increasing demand for its services, MHS is expanding its accommodation facilities to include a guesthouse with 26 self-contained units, aptly named the CWA of NSW Guesthouse.
This acknowledgement goes beyond financial support - it's a recognition of the profound impact the CWA has in towns and villages, acting as a catalyst for positive change.
The guesthouse symbolises a deep and meaningful connection between MHS and CWA. Our organisations share a common goal - championing the health and wellbeing of our communities.
This collaboration showcases the strength that unity can harness in achieving shared objectives.
With the completion of the Western Cancer Centre, MHS faces unprecedented demand. The CWA of NSW Guesthouse is poised to play a pivotal role in supporting these patients and their families during challenging times.
As we celebrate the naming of the guesthouse, let us not only acknowledge the bricks and mortar but also the spirit of collaboration and community it represents.
It will stand when completed as a beacon of hope, a testament to what can be achieved when communities, organisations, and governments unite for the wellbeing of all.
Together, we can build a future where healthcare meets compassion and every individual receives the support they need in times of vulnerability.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.