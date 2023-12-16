The Land
Home/News
Opinion

Macquarie Home Stay is the gift that keeps giving

December 16 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macquarie Home Stay offers affordable and suitable accommodation to patients, their families, and carers traveling to Dubbo for specialised medical care. File picture
Macquarie Home Stay offers affordable and suitable accommodation to patients, their families, and carers traveling to Dubbo for specialised medical care. File picture

As the festive season approaches, and we exchange timeless Christmas greetings, a new saying has found its place in my heart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.