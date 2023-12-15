Agriculture and the great carbon swindle

When you boil it down, agriculture is in the business of carbon capture.
I suppose I should be upfront and apologise for the millions of tonnes of carbon we use - and don't pay for - to make the stuff that finds its way to the supermarket.
We are the only sector that uses this terrible carbon pollution as a business input.
When you're shopping next, mentality identify the carbon a farmer has insinuated into a product, you'll be surprised.
Your pantry and wardrobe are full of complicated, carbon-based products. We use biology and sunlight to combine carbon dioxide and water to make stuff. That stuff may be a direct product of the plants, like fruit, grain or even medicinal cannabis.
Also, we may enlist animals to use or harvest the products of photosynthesis and turn it into stuff like wool, milk and meat.
While I'm apologising, I should seek forgiveness for the millions of tonnes of oxygen we spew into the atmosphere each day as a by-product of this photosynthesis process.
There is no doubt agriculture is a very nasty business.
Quite obviously it is hard to reconcile these billions of tonnes of carbon capture with the fact agriculture is apparently a significant contributor to increasing atmospheric carbon. To paraphrase the great Julius Sumner Miller, "Why is it so", or how can it possibly be the case?
The answer is it is largely bullshit. This is where the swindle comes into the conversation.
Although agriculture sequests billions of tonnes of carbon into product, it doesn't get credited with one gram of carbon capture embedded in those products.
So I would suggest we have innumerate climate accountants or carbon accountants only considering one side of an equation.
It has been politically convenient for the fossil fuel industry to confuse the climate narrative to include agriculture.
It would have been satisfying for the fossil fuel industry to see coal and cattle equally culpable for the impending climate catastrophe coming out of Kyoto all those years ago.
I remember explaining the carbon cycle to a quite senior politician and detecting a light bulb moment as they realised agriculture uses megatons of carbon.
The International Panel on Climate Change accounting protocols specifically exclude short term sequestration. This is why agriculture does not stack up.
It's not because a stable ag sector is a net contributor, it's because we have been stitched up by the climate police.
Last year's 40 million tonne grain harvest contained a lot of carbon.
Soil carbon sequestration is not accurately understood and obviously contributes positively to the net position of ruminant systems. Farmers will have suspicious minds until an holistic, properly informed approach is taken to carbon accounting.
