The Punter hangs on following Elders AGM

Dear Santa, thank you for your modest pre-Christmas rally this year, and the dividends that have put a total of $500 in the Punter's bank from the likes of Cobram Estates (ASX code CBO), Graincorp (GNC) ALS Ltd (ALQ) and Elders (ELD).
Do you think you could put a few good investment suggestions in your sack this year for the Punter?
Last year's hints were pretty woeful. As a result, your rally this year has not tempted him to sell anything.
Not even Elders, after last week's politely tense annual general meeting, which didn't provide any updated forecasts or news of when CEO and managing director Mark Allison will retire.
Gone are the days when the AGM of a company like Elders would have seen well over a hundred card-waving shareholders packed into a conference room, especially at a time when the said shareholders are not happy.
Last week most were online and even those who did turn up in person were provided with hand-held WiFi devices to vote electronically.
The focus was all on the fact that Mr Allison had been given a 30 per cent pay rise in June when he agreed to delay his retirement.
Plus 90,000 shares (worth $670,000 at the current price) if he stays for a year, and another 90,000 shares if he stays for a second year.
More than 60 per cent of the total votes objected to the deal.
If they do that again next year, the board will have to ask shareholders if they want a special meeting to have a chance to sack the directors.
The Elders executives mingling with shareholders over coffee and sandwiches after the meeting seemed to think that Mr Allison, having launched his latest three-year, eight-point plan, will probably stay on to see it through, and is then likely to be succeeded by an internal candidate.
The Punter is happy to hang on. Next year's AGM may be more interesting.
