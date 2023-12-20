The Land
The Punter hangs on following Elders AGM

Updated December 21 2023 - 3:09pm, first published December 20 2023 - 7:00pm
The Punter described Elders AGM as politely tense. Picture by Hayley Warden
Dear Santa, thank you for your modest pre-Christmas rally this year, and the dividends that have put a total of $500 in the Punter's bank from the likes of Cobram Estates (ASX code CBO), Graincorp (GNC) ALS Ltd (ALQ) and Elders (ELD).

